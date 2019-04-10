Trouble in the paradise of Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta?

MUMBAI: Sad news for the fans of actors Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta! There is trouble in the paradise of the television couple.



If media reports are to be believed, all is not well between Siddhant and Megha.



The duo met each other at Vivian Dsena's birthday party in 2015 and soon love blossomed. After dating each other for almost a year, they got married in 2016. And like any other much-in-love-couple, they too would share their lovey-dovey pictures on social media; however, suddenly things changed. The couple unfollowed each other on social media, and this raised doubts. And now reports stated that the couple is no more together.



According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Megha and Siddhant are not living together anymore, and the reason for their split is compatibility issue.



Siddhant is known for shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Mere Sai, while Megha has appeared in serials such as Kkavyanjali, and Main Teri Parchhain Hoon.