Trouble times ahead for Harman and Saumya in Shakti

Colors most heart wrenching drama Shakti, will see a dhamakedar twist in the coming days.

The Rashmi Sharma Productions’ daily will see Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) facing a major crisis.

As readers would know, Harman has been working as a stunt man with a film company. Seeing him face so many troubles, Saumya, too has taken up a job as a house-maid.

Unaware of Saumya’s secret, Harman will soon get her into trouble that will build a difference in their relationship.

Here goes the detail….

Amazed by Harman’s grit and confidence, the director of his movie will call him for a party. Though initially skeptical, Harman would agree to it and look forward to meeting the who’s who of tinsel town.

The director would further ask Harman to get his wife Saumya also for the party.

This would make him really excited and he would rush home to tell the same to Saumya but will meet with a cold response.

Saumya, scared of her ‘transgender’ secret slipping out would not want to go in public and would thus refuse to go with him.

What would happen next? Will Harman manage to convince her or manage to go without her?

