Hot Downloads

Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Trouble times ahead for Munni-Bittu in Jaat Ki Jugni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 03:33 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s romantic drama Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is a show full of exciting plots and characters, which has entertained audience time and again.

The talented cast includes Vishal Vashishtha, Madirakshi Mundle, Yash Tonk amongst many others.

Until now, we’ve seen that Vikram (Paaras Madaan) and Jyoti (Barkha Singh) are finally permitted to get married, and the ceremony for their engagement began. Meanwhile, Bittu (Vishal Vashishtha) and Monty are looking for Tauji (Rakesh Pandey) but all in vain. They also got a call from the police station where they eventually fond Tauji’s dead body. Shocking, isn’t it?

And now, it's time for some more dhamaka...!!!!

Soon, Savita (Richa Soni) will assume Munni and Bittu to being in a relationship, and  will confront Munni about it. Unfortunately, Bhauji (Yash Tonk) will learn about this new development and interrogate Munni.

How startling, isn’t it?

How will Munni react to her elder brother’s investigation? What will she say?

Guess we’ll have to watch the show to find out!

Jaat Ki Jugni airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

Keep watching the show or better keep reading TellyChakkar.com!

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television’s, Jaat Ki Jugni, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Vishal Vashishtha, Madirakshi Mundle, Yash Tonk, Paaras Madaan, Barkha Singh, Rakesh Pandey, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top