Trouble times ahead for Munni-Bittu in Jaat Ki Jugni

Sony Entertainment Television’s romantic drama Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is a show full of exciting plots and characters, which has entertained audience time and again.

The talented cast includes Vishal Vashishtha, Madirakshi Mundle, Yash Tonk amongst many others.

Until now, we’ve seen that Vikram (Paaras Madaan) and Jyoti (Barkha Singh) are finally permitted to get married, and the ceremony for their engagement began. Meanwhile, Bittu (Vishal Vashishtha) and Monty are looking for Tauji (Rakesh Pandey) but all in vain. They also got a call from the police station where they eventually fond Tauji’s dead body. Shocking, isn’t it?

And now, it's time for some more dhamaka...!!!!

Soon, Savita (Richa Soni) will assume Munni and Bittu to being in a relationship, and will confront Munni about it. Unfortunately, Bhauji (Yash Tonk) will learn about this new development and interrogate Munni.

How startling, isn’t it?

How will Munni react to her elder brother’s investigation? What will she say?

Guess we’ll have to watch the show to find out!

Jaat Ki Jugni airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

Keep watching the show or better keep reading TellyChakkar.com!