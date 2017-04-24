Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Trouble times ahead for Naira-Kartik in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2017 02:45 PM

Lead couples on TV shows should be armed with weapons to ward off evil eye away from them.

The young and beautiful Kaira, aka Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), have not even had some happy married days, when they will be swarmed with more worries.

In the coming episodes, Naira will be attacked by few local goons at her home. The girl being alone will not be able to fight them off. Luckily, Manish (Sachin Tyagi) and Suvarna (Parul Chauhan) will enter the scene in time and save her. They will also take her to the hospital and provide medical aide.

Shared a source, “When Kartik will come to the hospital, he will realise the importance of family and staying together. While he will feel the need to go back home to his family, he will be adamant on his ego.”

On the other hand, Naira will finally get to know of Mansi (Shilpa Raizada) being Akshara’s (Hina Khan) murderer. She will face another major blow when she will realise that Karthik knew about the same and had kept it as a secret from her.

This would create a barrier between the couple as Naira would stand in a threshold of punishing her mother’s killer or supporting her in-laws.

Will Karthik-Naira separate? Who would Naira support?

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta..., Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Parul Chauhan, Shilpa Raizada,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top