Trouble times ahead for Naira-Kartik in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta...

The young and beautiful Kaira, aka Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), have not even had some happy married days, when they will be swarmed with more worries.

In the coming episodes, Naira will be attacked by few local goons at her home. The girl being alone will not be able to fight them off. Luckily, Manish (Sachin Tyagi) and Suvarna (Parul Chauhan) will enter the scene in time and save her. They will also take her to the hospital and provide medical aide.

Shared a source, “When Kartik will come to the hospital, he will realise the importance of family and staying together. While he will feel the need to go back home to his family, he will be adamant on his ego.”

On the other hand, Naira will finally get to know of Mansi (Shilpa Raizada) being Akshara’s (Hina Khan) murderer. She will face another major blow when she will realise that Karthik knew about the same and had kept it as a secret from her.

This would create a barrier between the couple as Naira would stand in a threshold of punishing her mother’s killer or supporting her in-laws.

Will Karthik-Naira separate? Who would Naira support?

