Trouble times ahead for runaway couples in Jaat Ki Jugni

The Punjabi flavoured show Jaat Ki Jugni (Sony Entertainment Television), has been keeping us entertained all these while.

And now, things are going to get more exciting in the Rashmi Sharma Telefilms drama.

As viewers would know, Vikram (Paras Madaan) and Jyoti (Barkha Singh) in their bid to elope, had kidnapped Munni (Madirakshi Mundle). And trying to help them, Bittu (Vishal Vashistha) had also joined them.

And now, with the two couples losing their way in the jungle, things are going to turn super fun.

Vikram-Jyoti will feel the presence of an animal behind the bush and trying to protect them, Vikram will throw a stone towards the bush. And lo behold, an injured Bittu will emerge with a cut on his forehead. Ouch!

Shared a source, “After spending some lost moments, they will finally see a road ahead. They will finally reach the road and even before they could sigh in relief they would be shocked to see Bhaiyaji (Yash Tonkk) with his men standing there waiting for them.”

Haila!

Above that, Munni who would have been injured will be carried by Bittu on his arms. Seeing them close, Bhaijyaji will be furious.

What would happen next?

We will have to wait and watch....