Trouble times ahead for Sanchi in Savitri Devi College & Hospital

Mumbai: Here is an update for all the people who love watching Savitri Devi College & Hospital on Colors.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) and Veer (Varun Kapoor) will consider going to a honeymoon and will call a travel agent over to meet them. On the other hand, Jaya (Shilpa Shirodkar) and Kabeer (Vikram Sakhalkar) will contact a property agent to open another branch of the esteemed hospital thereby getting wires crossed.

Parallel to this, Pragya (Neha Bagga) will make situations difficult for Sanchi as she will happen to write honeymoon destinations which Sanchi and Veer could pick up on the whiteboard in the medical hospital. Witnessing this, Gayatri (Sonica Handa) will taunt Jaya about how Sanchi is damaging the reputation of the hospital and college.

What do you think about Savitri Devi College & Hospital?

To add to Sanchi’s woes, Gayatri will engage in a casual conversation Sanchi and will try to pinch her ego and damage her respect. Gayatri will share some personal moments of Veer and Sanchi captured in pictures.