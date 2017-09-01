Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann that airs on Colors has been keeping the viewers hooked on to the ongoing episodes with its interesting twist and turns.

Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has turned out to be negative ever since the misunderstandings regarding her pregnancy and miscarriage have surfaced.

In the ongoing episodes, the viewers have seen how she has been faking an accident with an evil motive. Now, Tellychakkar.com has learnt that a shocking revelation awaits in the upcoming episodes. Read on –

Our source informs us, “Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will learn about Imli and Vivaan (Paras Arora) being in the hospital after meeting with an accident and the entire family will join Suraj once they get to know the shocking truth. The family will learn about Imli’s miscarriage via Imli's doctor. The news will come as a shocker for the family and they all will be disheartened to learn this news.”

What will be its consequences? Will the family learn the truth behind Vivaan and Imli’s fake accident? Only time will tell.

When we contacted Paras, he confirmed the news with us. Vidhi however, remained unavailable.