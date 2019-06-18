Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actress to play a sex worker in Ullu App’s next

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with exclusive news from the digital world.

Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actress Kangana Sharma will soon be seen Ullu App’s upcoming web series titled Mona-Home Delivery.

The project also stars actors like Raju Kher, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ganesh Acharaya.

We contacted Kangana and probed her on her role in the series. She said, 'I am playing the role of Mona, who is a poor girl and works as a prostitute. She is running out of money and decides to enhance her business by using social media. The series is about her journey, where she meets 7 to 8 men. Each episode has a lesson in it, and the series will make you believe that prostitutes are not as bad as we think.'

Talking about sharing screen space with actors like Raju Kher, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ganesh Acharya, the actress said, 'Honestly, it was challenging to act in the series, since they all are amazing actors. I learned a lot while working, and I consider myself privileged to get an opportunity to share screen space them.'

Here’s wishing luck to the team for the web-series.