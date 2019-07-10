News

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Aao Saheb asks Anupriya to burn Atul’s photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 11:26 AM

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani getting worried for Malhar as he is not answering her phone calls. He rushes to the police station to look for Malhar, however, she doesn’t find him there. In the police station, she gets to know that Malhar is busy with some important work.

On the other hand, Kalyani asks Anupriya to have the tea. Just when Anupriya is about to have a sip of the tea, Aao Saheb throws the tea cup away. Aao Saheb tells them that Anupriya is having tea when she should observe a fast.

Constable Pawar asks Malhar to abort the mission as it will be dangerous, but Malhar is adamant on continuing. Atharva gets angry on his goons for not shooting Malhar. Aao Saheb asks Anupriya to burn Atul’s photo as she is not observing the fast. Anupriya asserts that she cannot observe fast due to her medical condition. Anupriya agrees thinking Kalyani will learn some good values. While the preparation for the fast is happening Kalyani also comes dressed up and says that she will also keep fast for Malhar.

Anupriya faints and one of the ladies treats her and says that she is too weak to observe fast and should be fed immediately. Aao Saheb disapproves when Kalyani gets annoyed and calls the Domestic violence helpline. Aao Saheb gets scared and gives a banana to Kalyani for Anupriya. Malhar decides to throw gas bombs in the villa to drive the goons out.

Tags > Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Aao Saheb, Malhar in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Anupriya in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Tujhse Hai Raabta Update, Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Update, Tujhse Hai Raabta Full Episode, Tujhse Hai Raabta Track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis...

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis on Dance India Dance sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant

past seven days