Tujhse Hai Raabta: Aao Saheb asks Anupriya to burn Atul’s photo

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani getting worried for Malhar as he is not answering her phone calls. He rushes to the police station to look for Malhar, however, she doesn’t find him there. In the police station, she gets to know that Malhar is busy with some important work.
On the other hand, Kalyani asks Anupriya to have the tea. Just when Anupriya is about to have a sip of the tea, Aao Saheb throws the tea cup away. Aao Saheb tells them that Anupriya is having tea when she should observe a fast.
Constable Pawar asks Malhar to abort the mission as it will be dangerous, but Malhar is adamant on continuing. Atharva gets angry on his goons for not shooting Malhar. Aao Saheb asks Anupriya to burn Atul’s photo as she is not observing the fast. Anupriya asserts that she cannot observe fast due to her medical condition. Anupriya agrees thinking Kalyani will learn some good values. While the preparation for the fast is happening Kalyani also comes dressed up and says that she will also keep fast for Malhar.
Anupriya faints and one of the ladies treats her and says that she is too weak to observe fast and should be fed immediately. Aao Saheb disapproves when Kalyani gets annoyed and calls the Domestic violence helpline. Aao Saheb gets scared and gives a banana to Kalyani for Anupriya. Malhar decides to throw gas bombs in the villa to drive the goons out.
