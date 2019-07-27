Tujhse Hai Raabta: Anupriya surprised to sees saree clad Malhar

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani acting as Atharv. Everyone gets tensed. Malhar thinks she got into Atharv’s shoes and is hypnotized instead. Malhar calls Kalyani and asks her to come. Kalyani says where is Kalyani? Atul calls Aao Saheb outside the house. Atul talks to the man (terrorist) who tells that Rao Saheb gave me an advance of 20000 and asked me to build the floor on the house. Atul asks Aao Saheb if she knows about it. The man tells that he was not here else would have come long back. Aao Saheb says if it was his last wish then will be fulfilled. Atul asks them to keep the stuff in the outhouse and goes to bring keys. The terrorist asks his man to keep the bags inside and says Mugdha will divert Malhar. Malhar tells Anupriya that he tried to hypnotize Atharv, but kalyani got hypnotized instead. He says Sarthak knows some doctor to make her fine. Malhar calls Kalyani as Atharv and asks her to be in the car. Anupriya asks her to stop. Kalyani asks if you will beat me and says let’s play kabaddi. She jumps on the bed and says kabbadi kabbadi. Anupriya says I will slap you.

Malhar calls her Atharv and sometimes Kalyani. Malhar runs behind her. Kalyani reaches the outhouse and sees the terrorist. She takes beedi from his hand. He snatches it back. Kalyani gets angry and says he has snatched beedi from Atharv bapat. She pulls the paper from the box and tries to make beedi. She lights the match stick and the paper beedi and throws the match stick. The terrorists are loading RDX in the house and it is about to catch fire. Malhar comes there and says puja is going on and you are smoking beedi. Kalyani asks what is your problem? Malhar says I will not let you smoke. Kalyani asks what is your problem, this is my beedi and my money. Malhar takes her outside. The terrorist comes inside and says mad girl. He sees RDX bag about to blast and thinks the house must have got burnt.

Sarthak tells Malhar that the doctor is not here. Kalyani asks Sarthak what is going on between Anupriya and her. Anupriya says invite has been sent and asks what they will do now, it is inauspicious if she doesn’t sit in puja. Malhar says I have an idea and says Mugdha is in my custody and her one statement will make you land in jail so do as I say. He asks her to wear Kalyani’s clothes and sit in puja else you will be in jail for forever. Kalyani calls him Bhao and says what people will think from where six feet Kalyani came. Malhar says I will handle and asks her to do as he said else jail. Kalyani says ok. She teases Anupriya and Sarthak making them embarrassed. Malhar says if you do anything wrong then Mugdha’s statement and you will be jailed.

The terrorist calls Mugdha and asks him to divert Malhar’s attention else Malhar’s family and her factory workers will be killed. Pallavi asks Atharv to drink milk. He refuses to drink behaving childishly. Mugdha asks did you see Malhar? Pallavi says no. Sarthak calls Anupriya and takes her to room. Anupriya sees saree clad Malhar and gets surprised. She asks what is all this? Malhar says see what helplessness made a man do. He says Kalyani is thinking herself as Atharv and don’t know what she will do. He says I have to sit with her so that she does all the vidhis rightly. He tells that he didn’t eat anything since morning and have kept fast for Kalyani. Anupriya says I wish every mother shall get a son in law like you for her daughter.

Atul comes there and sees Sarthak and Anupriya in room and a lady (Malhar) standing. He taunts them for being in the locked room. Anupriya says it is not like that. Atul asks who is she? Anupriya says she is Kalyani’s friend Meenakshi and she is the newly married. He asks why she is wearing ghunghat. Anupriya says it is her custom to wear it for a year after marriage. Atul asks Sarthak what are you doing here? Sarthak asks Meenakshi, can I tell him about you. He tells that Meenakshi was telling about her mother-in-law who is torturing her and she needs assistance regarding what to do. Atul comes near Malhar.