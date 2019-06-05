Tujhse Hai Raabta: Atharv traps Malhar and Kalyani

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kalyani seeing Anupriya’s slipper and pearls in the water tank. She says Aai was here, I was so near to her, but lost her. Sarthak asks her not to lose hope. Kalyani says I have promised my Aai that she will not be hurt until I am here. She blames herself for Anupriya’s pain. Servant comes there. Sarthak asks who has cleaned this tank. Servant says some men come in the morning to clean the water tank. Sarthak says I will go and search them. He asks Kalyani to go and tell Malhar about it. Malhar thanks Sarpanch for helping him organizing the dangal. Sarpanch says I know whatever you do will be right. Kalyani comes there and tells him. Malhar checks the tank and says it is his failure. He asks where is Atharv’s mobile. Kalyani says it is in room, but he must be searching for it now.



We can’t get anything now. Malhar says I have an idea and comes to Atharv. He taunts Atharv for his defeat. Atharv gets angry and raises his hand on Malhar. Malhar holds his hand and says if I hit you again then you will die. Atharv says you have won Dangal, but I have won Kalyani and asks how will you stop this marriage. Malhar says I will stop this marriage and will save Maai also. Atharv smiles and asks how? Do you know where is Maai? Malhar asks him to check his mobile and says everything will be found. He says do you think that this wrestling competition happens every year. He pours water on his head. Atharv is shocked. Malhar keeps bottle in Atharv’s hand and goes.



Atul tells Vivek that he was hopeful that Atharv will win, but he lost. Atharv comes there and asks for his phone. Atul says I kept it in my pocket. Atharv shouts at him and then says sorry. Atul says it must have fallen out from my pocket. Atharv tries to open Kalyani’s room door, but it is locked. He looks through the window and finds his mobile inside.



The worker/servant takes Sarthak to that man house who had cleaned the tank in the morning. Sarthak thanks him and gets inside the house. The man/goon is hiding. Sarthak catches him and asks where is Anupriya? Goon says I don’t know. Sarthak says I know you work for Atharv, if you don’t tell me then I will kill you. He asks again. Goon refuses to tell him and hits glass bottle on Sarthak’s head and runs away. Atharv gets worried and leaves from the house in the car. Malhar and Kalyani follow the car. Atharv reaches some place, where there is a tight security. Kalyani asks why he is changing the place? Malhar says so that the chances become minimal. Kalyani says she is feeling as if he is Anil Kapoor, she is Sridevi and Atharv is Mogambo. Malhar asks did you see Khamoshi. Kalyani says sorry.



Malhar aims the gun at the goons. Kalyani stops him and says it is risky. She throws stone on the dogs. Dogs start barking. All security go from there. Malhar and Kalyani enter there. It is all dark. Kalyani goes inside and sees red thing on blood. Electricity comes. Atharv says surprise. Atul says Kalyani is surprised. Everyone is present there. Aao Saheb asks why did you call Malhar? Atharv says I didn’t call him. He whispers in Kalyani’s ears holding her that what she thought that they will reach Anupriya. He asks her to be silent and obedient would be wife. Malhar is about to take the gun out, but stops seeing Kalyani pushing Atharv. Atharv tells Atul that Kalyani needs time to get ready. Malhar thinks Atharv understood that we are following him. A friend hugs Kalyani and asks what is going on, you was happy with Malhar. Atharv asks her to congratulate them. She congratulates them. Pallavi taunts Malhar and tells that his first wife ran away with Atharv as she loved him and his second wife left him for money. Malhar gets angry and is about to go. Kalyani cries and looks at him. Malhar thinks he can’t leave Kalyani alone. Aao Saheb calls Malhar shameless to stay for the food. Atharv asks Pallavi to get Kalyani ready. Pallavi says my brother bought costly dress for you and takes her with her.



Pallavi asks Kalyani to take the clothes from the bag and wear it. She says don’t know why Atharv likes such girls, first Sampada and then you? Kalyani gets up. Pallavi asks what? Kalyani says I am going to get clothes. Atharv comes and puts polythene bag on her head. He asks how can you forget that Anupriya has to pay for your cleverness. Kalyani feels suffocated. He takes out the polythene from her head and says Anupriya is suffering the same way. He shows the video in which Anupriya’s head is covered with polythene. Kalyani is shocked and asks him to leave Aai. Atharv asks her to kill him and wears polythene in his head. Kalyani asks if he has gone mad? Atharv says his dream to die in his lover’s hand is incomplete.