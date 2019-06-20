Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani and Anupriya study for the exam

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Malhar falling on Kalyani and they have an eye lock. Anupriya asks why she is silent. Kalyani tells about the hand cuff and tells that whenever freedom fighters go to jail then they will have hand cuff in their hand. Anupriya says it will not come in exam. Kalyani says it will come and asks her to study. She teaches her on call. Malhar feels sleepy and lie down on bed. Kalyani asks him to get up. Malhar says I am sitting here, who said I am sleeping. He rests his head on her shoulder when he gets sleep. Kalyani asks him to get up. Anupriya stands up and says she was scared. She says I will make tea for us. Kalyani says I will make tea and asks her to study. She asks Malhar to open the handcuff as she wants to make tea for her Aai. Malhar says I will make and asks her to pick her book and come to kitchen. Kalyani thinks last time he made laddoo and broke his own teeth, don’t know what he will do this time. They go to the kitchen.

Kalyani reads about Gandhi ji. Malhar explains to her about the Britishers keeping the Indians in jail and tells about the Rowlatt Act. Kalyani asks if he knows everything. He says when he was having his IPS entrance he went to temple and prayed to make him pass. Kalyani asks which is that temple and asks him to tell, says she will also go there. Malhar says I didn’t become ACP just like that. He adds tea leaves in the water and keeps it on stove. Kalyani asks him not to add more. He teaches her till the tea is ready and shares some good moments. Shayad yehi hai pyaar plays…..Sampada sees them and gets upset. She comes to Atharv and says Malhar is celebrating his wedding night, teaching Kalyani and will make her get admit card. Atharv asks her to let him concentrate on Kalyani, at least he will not think about Mugdha. Sampada gets tensed. Atharv laughs and says Malhar Rane got married to Kalyani twice and is teaching her history on wedding night. His destiny is bad; he lost his son and now teaching his wife. Anupriya says such husbands get due to good luck and says he loves her so much and teaching her to make her pass. She thanks Sampada for leaving Malhar and says my daughter’s luck got better. Atharv gets up and says I will see how he will get her admit card.

Malhar and Kalyani come to room. Kalyani calls Anupriya and asks her to come to room to take tea. The electricity goes. Kalyani tells that she will bring candle. They argue. Anupriya lights the diyas and asks her to study. She says I was sure that Atharv will do something and that’s why I made diya. Kalyani says you are feeling sleepy and asks her to drink tea. She asks her to turn to look at Diya. Malhar gives tea cup in her hand. Kalyani gives tea cup to Anupriya. Anupriya asks where Malhar is. Kalyani says he is sleeping peacefully, selling horses, made me awake and he himself sleeping calls him selfish. Anupriya says Malhar promised Atul that he will take care of your education and says she is lucky to get such a husband. Kalyani asks her not to make him climb on Chana tree. She hears Moksh crying and gets tensed. She says she has to do something and asks Anupriya to drink tea and sleep.

Kalyani tells Malhar that they have to do something. Sampada asks Moksh to stop crying and wakes up Atharv to put on the fuse. He says he has cut the fuse as you asked me and says he will sleep. He puts ear plugs and sleeps. Sampada gets angry on Moksh and asks him to sleep. Malhar and Kalyani come to the electric switch box and find the fuse missing. Malhar says it is done by Atharv. Kalyani tries to run hearing Moksh continuously running. Malhar stops her and she falls on him. They have a romantic moment. Malhar says Atharv is clever and left fuse here. He switches on the lights. Moksh stops crying. Kalyani says just three chapters are left. Sampada puts Moksh in cradle and says she will get lean without dieting because of Moksh.

Atul sees Malhar and Kalyani standing and says good studies are going on. Kalyani asks Malhar why he is scared of her Papa. Malhar says I am not scared and says I don’t want him to see the hand cuff. He asks her to study. Aao Saheb tells Atul that she gave permission to Anupriya to study, but she poisoned my granddaughter’s mind. She says Anupriya had no tongue to say, but now thinking to start her life with Sarthak. She says we shall not let her go to college and write exam. Atul says Anupriya will not go.