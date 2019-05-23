Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani and Malhar share a romantic moment

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap, Tujhse Hai Raabta, has a lot of drama in store for the audience.

Kalyani and Malhar's life takes a new turn as the former has made a huge sacrifice.

Kalyani has sacrificed her life to save Malhar. Also, she got injured and lost her eye sight and has turned blind.

Malhar thus supports Kalyani's love. He stands by her and supports her.

Kalyani realises that Malhar will stand by her. The dup shares a blind romantic moment.

Will Kalyani and Malhar be able to defeat evil Atharv and end his marriage game?