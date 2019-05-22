Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani and Sarthak plan to trap Atharv

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular serial, Tujhse Hai Raabta, is up for high voltage drama.

Kalyani loses her eyesight in the accident she just met while rescuing Malhar.

Unfortunately, Kalyani fails to see anything, and her blindness shatters Malhar. Her condition leaves Malhar in tears as he blames himself for everything.

But the twist in the tale is that it is Kalyani’s secret plan against Atharv.

Evil Atharv has exchanged the eye drop of Kalyani with another one that makes a person blind for some hours.

Atharv celebrates his victory thinking he will continue this eye drop plan until the marriage.

However, Kalyani and Sarthak are already aware of Atharv’s plan, and now they plan to trap him in his own conspiracy.

It will be interesting to watch how Kalyani exposes Atharv’s evil side.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.