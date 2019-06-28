Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani gets job of babysitter of Moksh

MUMBAI: The episode starts with the Nanny/Aaya telling the manager that she can’t handle the baby, as he cries and doesn’t drink milk. Manager says he is the rich house baby and asks her to handle. Kalyani comes there and says she is Kashi Bai. She says you gave advertisement in the newspaper. She takes Moksh and he keeps quiet and smiles. Kalyani says he became quiet in my lap. Manager says your job is fixed. Kalyani thanks him.



Malhar comes there and says he is ACP Malhar Rane and the father of Moksh. Manager asks him not to worry and says they are taking good care of Moksh. He says Moksh is happy in the lap of this aaya. Malhar asks can I ask her something.



Sarthak comes to Anupriya and gives her notes. Anupriya thanks him. Sarthak says I am thinking to do PhD. Atul calls her. Anupriya asks Sarthak to hide seeing Atul. Sarthak falls in the well. Atul comes there and asks what fell inside. Anupriya says rope. He asks her to come and massage Aao Saheb’s feet. She says ok. Once he goes, she asks Sarthak to come out of well. Sarthak comes out holding the rope. Anupriya asks are you fine? Sarthak says I stopped my breath for few seconds. He talks about childhood incident. He says I will go now else I will have to jump again.



Malhar sees Kalyani and thinks everything is in your hand Ganapati bappa. He asks her not to be afraid seeing his uniform and says I will ask you two-three questions. He asks about her name. She says Kashi Bai Todpode. He asks about her residence. She gives some address. He asks her to make the baby sleep and asks who is in your house. Kalyani says she is having husband who drinks wine and her children also drink and says milk. Malhar looks at her feet and realizes she is Kalyani. He thinks I should have understood firstly that only Kalyani can do such wonder. He asks her to sit. He tells her that she handles baby more nicely than Kalyani. Kalyani thinks why he is comparing me with any woman. Malhar flirts with her and sits beside her. Kalyani says if your wife comes to know then? Malhar says my wife will not know and asks her to come with me to drink tea. She gets angry and says you want to drink coffee. She beats him and holds his neck. Malhar says I will not tease any girl. It is her imagination. Malhar thinks Kalyani will explode her anger in anytime. Kalyani says she doesn’t like coffee. Malhar thinks he doesn’t want to pull her fake hairs here. Kalyani thinks he is romantic outside, but angry man at home. He thinks he won’t let her bunk her college anymore and asks manager to throw her off from the job, as she knows nothing about the baby care. Kalyani is shocked and thinks he is a flirt and asked manager to fire her as she refused to go with him. Manager asks Kalyani to go somewhere and search the job. Kalyani asks him to keep her secretly and requests her. She begs in front of him. Manager agrees and asks her to hide when Malhar comes.



Atharv tells Sampada that he thought that Malhar will not trouble him, but he is troubling him to know about Mugdha. He says we will go out of country. Sampada says they can’t go as it is against court orders and falls with him on the bed. She comes out and tells Aparna that she handles Atharv and made him quiet. She says woman shall know how to fulfill their wish. Aparna says you were good at handling Malhar and Atharv. Kalyani hears them and thinks she shall fulfill Malhar’s wishes.



Malhar comes home. Kalyani tells him that she attended all the classes today. Malhar asks her not to worry about Moksh. Kalyani says she is concentrating on studies. Malhar says I went there today and met two aaya, but one was vulgar. Kalyani says as she didn’t agree to go for coffee with him. Malhar asks what did you say? Kalyani says nothing. She asks him to take the towel and go to bath. Malhar asks if you are my mother? He goes asking her to study. Kalyani thinks Malhar will become fine after tonight.