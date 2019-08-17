Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani gets scared to see Sampada jumping into the sea

MUMBAI: The episode begins with all the Koli people dancing at the beach for their festival. Malhar becomes suspicious about a person. He follows him. Sampada somehow reaches there. She sees Kalyani there so decides to look for Malhar. But the goons surround her from everywhere. Atharva sees her scared. He wonders to see her escaping from those goons. Meanwhile, Kalyani looks for Malhar who is still behind the person.Atharva on the other hand follows the goons who are behind Sampada. While the goons are about to catch Sampada, she finds Red chilly powder which she uses for her defence. She escapes from there with Atharva and hides herself asking Atharva to call Malhar and Kalyani. On the other hand, Malhar keeps on running behind the person and catches him finally. He hits the goon very badly to get the truth from him. In the mean time, Atharva informs Kalyani about Sampada.

Kalyani immediately leaves with Atharva to meet Sampada. Meanwhile, Malhar gets hurt as the goon attacks on him with a knife. The goon tries to escape but Waman arrives there. He pretends of hitting the goon in front of Malhar. He informs Malhar to save all the people celebrating their festival as there are chances of bomb blasts or gun shots. Malhar instructs his people accordingly. Malhar finds the goon’s mobile. He notices the number of someone called ‘Sriji Dada’, he dials the number which connects on Waman’s number. Malhar get shattered to learn that Waman is the master mind behind everything. But Waman’s goons surround Malhar from all sides. Waman and his people enjoy seeing Malhar being trapped by them. Waman instructs his people to go to the beach side saying that he will handle Malhar. On the other hand, Kalyani reaches to the location where Sampada had hid. But she doesn’t find Sampada there but finds something written on the wall which reveals that there is a bomb in every coconut that the Koli people have with them which shocks Kalyani a lot.

She asks Atharva to go immediately to look for Malhar to inform him about the coconut bombs.On the beach side, all the people in Koliwada are about to offer their coconuts to the sea for the veneration. On the other hand, Sampada is seen escaping from all the issue but she stops after running for a while. She decides not to back out and help Malhar and Kalyani save all the people in Koliwada. She sees the goons everywhere so she decides to jump into the sea. Kalyani gets scared to see Sampada jumping into the sea. She keeps on calling Sampada but Sampada gets into the water. Sampada starts swimming in order to save herself from the goons. By that time Kalyani sees some sharks coming towards the area where Sampada had jumped. She also jumps into the sea. Meanwhile, Sampada also gets scared to see the sharks coming her way. On the other hand, Malhar requests Waman to stop all the bomb blasts assuring him to get punished for lesser years. Meanwhille, Kalyani saves Sampada from the sharks. She asks Sampada to inform Malhar about the coconut bombs.

On the other hand, Malhar keeps on blaming Waman for ruining Aparna’s life for everything. But Waman determines to complete her mission at any cost. He asks his goons to take Malhar in the jeep. By that time Atharva comes there. He sees the goons taking Malhar with them. He takes a coconut there and threatens them to throw it on them. Waman and his goons get scared as they are aware about the bomb inside the coconut. On the other hand, Sampada somehow manages to come on the beach side from the sea. Malhar also meanwhile manages to keep Waman on the gun point. He checks the coconut where he learns about the bomb kept inside the coconut. He immediately runs to stop all the Koli people asking them not to break the coconuts which have bombs. Sampada also comes to stop all of them from the other hand. While the Koli people are about to break the coconut, they all get scared to see a lot of blood coming out of the sea water.