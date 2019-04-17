Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani plans to free Malhar and prove his innocence

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kalyani resting her head on Anupriya and crying. Aao Saheb tells that her first step towards Malhar’s destroyal is successful and tells that she will snatch everything from Malhar and she will have ashes of Rao Saheb in her maang until she takes revenge from Malhar. She puts Rao’s Saheb’s ashes on her forehead. Kalyani is shocked and asks her to get ready to keep her forehead filled with ashes forever. She says although Malhar has broken his relation with her, she don’t accept his decision and will prove his innocence and bring him back. Aao Saheb looks angrily. She comes home and recalls Malhar’s words. She hears Moksh crying and comes to her room. Aparna stops her from touching him, but Kalyani takes him forcefully and asks her to go away. Aparna goes.



Kalyani asks Moksh if he believes her and tells that how can Malhar doubt on her and tells that he has broken marriage with her. She says he said that you will not be with me and says nobody can separate us. She says I will get Malhar freed from lock up and then will convince him to stay with them. Just then Sampada comes and hits her with a rod. Kalyani and Moksh fall down. She saves Moksh. Sampada tells her that her relation with Moksh has ended. Kalyani bashes her for leaving Malhar for a cheap guy like Atharv. Atul comes and asks Kalyani to come. He tries to take her. Kalyani gets the knife and tells that if he stops her from going to Moksh then she will kill herself.



Anupriya asks Kalyani how she will save Malhar then? Atul asks Anupriya not to manipulate her. Kalyani tries to slit her throat, but Anupriya keeps her hand and gets her palm cut. Kalyani is shocked. Anupriya asks Kalyani to come with her. Atul asks where is she taking her? Anupriya asks him to give her some time. Anupriya takes her to outhouse and tells that they can get Moksh only if Malhar comes home. Kalyani asks how can Malhar doubt her.



Anupriya says he is doubting even me and tells that we can’t understand his pain. She asks him not to worry about Moksh and let him be with Sampada. She asks her to be there and says I will get food for you. Kalyani tears her dupatta and ties on Anupriya’s hand. She asks her to go.



Atul comes and locks the door. Anupriya asks what are you doing? Atul asks her not to open the door. Kalyani hears and asks Anupriya why did she lock the door. Atul says I am outside and tells that Moksh has to learn to stay away from her. Kalyani asks why don’t you understand. Atul says you have be here all night and asks Anupriya not to open the door. Kalyani says if I will be here, then how I will take Malhar out. Sarthak comes to bail Malhar, but he can’t. The inspector tells that he is helpless after reading Rao Saheb’s letter. Sarthak asks Malhar not to worry. Atharv brings balloons there and laughs on Malhar’s condition. Malhar asks how did you come out? Aao Saheb comes there and says I took him out. Atharv asks him to handle his heart else how he will romance Maayi. Sarthak shouts. Atharv offers a blade to Malhar and asks him to cut his nerves and end his life. The inspector scolds Atharv and says this is illegal. Atharv says this man will not die and will live an insulted life. He says your son will be handled by Sampada, who feels disgusted to change his diaper. Malhar says nobody can snatch my son.



Sampada scolds Aparna for not making Malhar quiet. Aparna says I don’t know how Kalyani and Malhar handle him. Anupriya comes there and tells that she will check baby. Sampada pushes her and makes her fall down. Anupriya gets up and asks her to understand. Sampada says she will call the big doctor and asks her not to touch her.



She brings the doctor to Malhar’s room and asks him to see Moksh, but he is missing. She calls Aparna. Aparna says I went two minutes back to boil milk. Sampada comes to outhouse and asks where is Kalyani? Atul says she is sleeping. Sampada sees Kalyani escaped from window with Moksh. She tells Atul that Kalyani eloped with Moksh. Kalyani is with Moksh outside. She sings and makes Moksh sleep. Atul gets emotional hearing Kalyani singing a lullaby and making Moksh sleep. Kalyani tells that like she used to sleep by him, Moksh sleeps when she makes him sleep. Sampada and Aparna come there. Sampada accuses Kalyani and says what did you think and tells that she will not leave her.



Kalyani asks her to hold baby and tells why the baby was crying. She says that she has a connection with his heart and tells that it is not in your limits to handle him. She says I made him understand not to cry much. She says just as I am bearing the pain of staying away from him, he will also bear the pain of staying with you. Sampada gets angry and goes.

Atul comes to Kalyani. Kalyani thinks sorry Papa. I know you love me very much, but Malhar and Billu are my family and I can’t leave them.