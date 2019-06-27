Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani scolds employee in the day care

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Malhar asking Kalyani if she will do anything by doing this and tells that Moksh will be the one who gets hurt the most. Kalyani blames herself for Sampada’s decision to keep Moksh in baby day care. She punishes herself. Malhar tries to stop her and gets hurt himself. Kalyani says sorry and calls herself stupid. Malhar shouts and asks who said that you are stupid. He says no and says I am habitual to bear the pain, but don’t increase my pain by hurting yourself. He says I can’t see you in pain. Kalyani says I am sorry and looks at him. Pehli nazar se….plays….Malhar is sitting on the chair. Anupriya and Kalyani come near him. Anupriya signs Kalyani. Kalyani gives her ointment. Anupriya asks Malhar to apply it on his hand. Malhar applies ointment and goes after thanking her. Anupriya gives the ointment to Kalyani. Kalyani says if I had given him then he wouldn’t have taken it. She thanks her and asks her to get the number of the baby day care where Sampada is going to leave Moksh. Anupriya goes.



Atharv finds constable keeping wine bottles in the factory. He catches him. Malhar makes a heroic entry. Atharv asks do you want to trap me? Malhar says I trapped you already. He calls officers in front of whom Atharv is proved guilty of keeping illegal wine. Officer asks Malhar to seal the factory. Malhar asks Atharv to tell Mugdha’s address. Atharv says you didn’t do right and took the wrong path to get her address. He refuses to give her address. Malhar says this is a father who can go to any length to get his son.



Aparna tells Aao Saheb that Maai is coming. Anupriya comes. Aao Saheb acts as fallen in the bathroom yesterday. Aparna blames Anupriya for leaving soapy water in the bathroom after washing clothes. Anupriya says she didn’t leave the soap water. Anupriya offers to take her to room and says she will not go to college today. Aao Saheb says your daughter will scold us. Anupriya says she will not say anything and takes Aao Saheb with her.



Kalyani sees Alka’s call on Malhar’s mobile and asks Kalyani to go from there. Kalyani is surprised. Malhar takes Alka’s call and asks her to do as he said and says Kalyani shall not know day care address. He thinks if she comes to know then she will leave her studies and go there. He keeps phone in the room and goes. Kalyani checks his phone and thinks he never kept password then why now? She thinks what could be the password.



Anupriya gets the address of the balwadi and thinks to inform Kalyani. Atul takes the address chit and asks her to stop ruining her life. He picks her books and says he will sell the books. Anupriya asks him to sell it, but don’t tell anything to Kalyani. Anupriya gives the address to Kalyani and says Atul has torn the chit, but I remember it. Kalyani says she wants to talk to her about Malhar ji and will talk while going to college. Anupriya says today I am not coming to college as Aao Saheb is unwell. Kalyani says I will talk to her, she is acting. Anupriya stops her and says she shall help her as she is head of the house. She asks her to meet Moksh and go to college. Kalyani says you are bunking college today and expecting me to go. She leaves.



The manager asks the employee to take care of Moksh as today is the first day. The lady shouts at Moksh who is crying and tells that she is not his mum to bear him. She asks him to drink milk. Kalyani comes there through the window and scolds the lady for shouting at her son. Lady asks who you are. Kalyani says I am his mum and left him here thinking he will be in good care. Manager comes and checks her picture. He tells that this is the same girl whose picture Sampada has sent and asked not to let her meet Moksh. Watchman comes and throws her out. Manager threatens to call police. Kalyani says if Malhar will know then? She apologizes and asks him not to tell police, says she is very afraid of police. Manager agrees and asks her to go.