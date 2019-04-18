Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani stops Malhar from signing the property papers

The episode starts with Malhar not being able to sleep in the police lock up. He recalls Kalyani asking Billu to let him apply mosquito repellent spray on his clothes. She thinks mosquitoes will bite Malhar and sprays on his uniform. Malhar asks why did she spray? Kalyani tells that if mosquito likes his blood then will taste Moksh’s blood and that’s why she sprayed.

Malhar thinks Kalyani cares for him a lot and thinks how she can do this, and recalls Aao Saheb reading the letter. He thinks why did you do this? You know well that Sampada will snatch Moksh. Kalyani tells that the handwriting is not of Appa. Sarthak says it is of Rao Saheb only.

Kalyani says she will go to the police station with the constable’s help and will check the letter and asks Anupriya to help her. Atul comes there and asks Kalyani to come inside. Kalyani goes inside. Atul looks at Anupriya and Sarthak and goes inside. Sarthak asks Anupriya to answer his question. Anupriya says she wants her daughter’s happiness. Aparna tells Aao Saheb that she added sleeping pills in Kalyani’s milk.

Aao Saheb says until she gets consciousness, we will be done with second attack on Malhar. We will make him beg for his life. Kalyani drinks the milk and feels sleepy. Atul hears Aao Saheb’s planning and asks why did she get the sleeping pills added in Kalyani’s milk. Aparna says nothing will happen to her. Atul says you did wrong. Kalyani feels sleepy, but goes.

Atul comes to the room. Anupriya is acting to be asleep on Kalyani’s bed. Anupriya thinks why did he come now? Atul asks if she slept. He says I was helpless to force you, and says you are just 18 years and I can’t imagine you as a mother and daughter. He asks if she is hearing him and is about to pull the blanket, but then asks her to sleep. He tells that I will not let anything wrong happen to you and tells that Aao Saheb made sleeping pills mixed in your milk and that’s why you are feeling sleepy.

Anupriya hears him and gets tensed. Pawar brings Kalyani to record room while keeping her in the bag. He asks her to find the suicide note fast and asks her to save Malhar. Kalyani assures him that she will prove Malhar’s innocence and asks him to trust her. She feels sleepy and searches the suicide note. She thinks why she is getting sleep, it is 11 pm now.

Atharv comes to Police station with Aao Saheb. Pawar stops him, but Atharv goes inside. He shows the video in which Moksh crying lying on the ground. Malhar asks what you have done with my son. Atharv says if you beg in front of me and plead in front of us then we might think about your son. Malhar pleads in front of them not to bring their son in their enmity. Atharv laughs and says Moksh is alone, his Aai…Kalyani is not with him. Malhar says nothing shall happen to my son. Kalyani thinks why she is getting so much sleep today. She is searching letter holding torch light.

Aao Saheb says nothing happened to your son until now, but we can’t tell what will happen to Moksh, and says Atharv can do anything with Moksh. Atharv says he wants to. Aao Saheb asks Malhar to sign on the papers and says if you refuse to sign then Moksh will be with Atharv and Sampada. Malhar asks what is this papers? Aao Saheb says this is the house papers which you got it from us.

Kalyani gets Appa’s file and gets the letter. She thinks Azooba will not lie while going. She reads the letter and thinks the letter which was in the room was white color, but this letter is pista green color.

She thinks this note is fake and the real one is changed. She comes out and hears Aao Saheb blackmailing Malhar asking him to sign fast so that he can go to Moksh fast, and says you shall be happy that we gave you this chance.

Kalyani thinks don’t trust her and thinks to do something to stop Malhar from signing the papers. Malhar says ok, take your house back, but if anything happens to my son then I will ruin Deshmukh family. He is about to sign on the papers.

Kalyani sees the fire alarm sensor and burns some paper near the sensor to raise an alarm. The fire alarm rings. Pawar asks everyone to come out of Police station and tells that fire broke out. Aao Saheb asks Malhar to sign out. Pawar asks everyone to go and take Malhar out. Malhar and Pawar see Kalyani there. Malhar says Kalyani. A lady constables pushes Kalyani by mistake. Kalyani is about to fall. Malhar runs and holds her.

Kalyani gets drowsy and tells that she has rang the alarm bell so that he don’t sign the papers. She tells that the suicide note was changed by someone and asks him to believe her that she will not let anything happen to Billu and will make him come out of lock up. Pawar says I helped her to get inside, to check the suicide note. Malhar lifts Kalyani and keeps her in the jeep asking Pawar to drop her home. Pawar takes Kalyani in the jeep. Malhar thinks it seems like Kalyani is trying to save me.