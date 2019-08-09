Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani thinks Malhar easily believes Ketki

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar and Kalyani having an emotional moment. Chadariya song plays..Aao Saheb blames the day when Malhar take over their house. She asks Sampada about Aparna. Sampada says she left with baba. Aao Saheb says Malhar had brought Vaman here. She tells Anupriya that she praised Malhar so much and he asked Kalyani not to talk to her. She says who will fight Atul’s case. Sarthak comes and says I will fight the case. Pallavi asks if he wants to take the case because of Anupriya. Sarthak asks them to think what they want and says he believes Atul is innocent. Malhar hears him and says even you. I will get him punished. Kalyani misses Anupriya and cries sitting on her side of wall. Anupriya also cries sitting at the other side. They realize that they are near each other, gets up and hug each other. Kalyani asks about Anupriya. Anupriya tells her that he said that his phone was stolen before he could meet his friend. Kalyani says I will prove my Baba’s innocent and will bring him here with full respect. Aao Saheb comes there and says I can tell Malhar that you both were talking, but I will not do this and do a favour on you. She says next time he himself will kick you out.

Ketki acts hearing Malhar coming. Malhar comes there. Ketki says I used to call you as my bodyguard and tells that if she had known how to protect herself then this day wouldn’t have come. Malhar says I am your bodyguard, don’t you trust him. She keeps her head on his stomach and asks him to take her with him. Kalyani hears them and thinks Malhar is easily believing Ketki, but she will not let her go. She tells Ketki that she has kept puja for her husband soul’s peace. Ketki says it should have been done at her house. Malhar says this is also your home. Kalyani says you shall do the puja and apologizes to her for yesterday’s incident. Malhar says I will keep two constables for you. Kalyani takes Ketki to guest house and asks her to do puja. She asks Pandit to help her do puja. Kalyani talks to Moksh and says she fooled Ketki. Atharv comes there and tells her that some people are beating Anupriya. Kalyani comes to her rescue and takes Anupriya inside. Ketki sees the video and says you tried to be smart with you. She says what Malhar will do now and smirks. Kalyani asks Anupriya to come to hospital. Anupriya asks her not to talk madly and asks her to go. She says who will take care of Moksh then. Kalyani takes Moksh and gives to Sampada asking her to handle the baby.

Sampada says you are giving Billu to me even after I have done so much with you. Kalyani says you are his mother too and I am sure you will not let anything happen to him. Atharv asks why are you giving baby to her. Kalyani says if one gets the chance then can become good. She asks Atharv to get big the people are still throwing stones in the house. Aao Saheb comes out and tells the people that she has done so much for them. The corrupt people throw stone on Aao Saheb. Pallavi comes and takes her inside. They tell slogan against Atul. Kalyani comes out wearing big basket on her back in which Anupriya is seated and unconscious. The people say that she is taking her mum to hospital and asks each other to beat her. Kalyani throws kerosene oil on them and threatens to burn them alive if they stop her from taking her Aai to hospital. She says nobody will stop me and if anyone follows me then it won’t be good. She walks with much difficult.