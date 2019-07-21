News

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani to turn into a dancer to save Moksh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 11:30 AM

 

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is up for some exciting twist.

Moksh is kidnapped, and both Kalyani and Malhar are worried as Atharva traps him. It is dirty gameplan of Atharva and Sampada to sell of Moksh.

Malhar is stuck due to the law as he is a police officer and thus Kalyani takes charge to save her son Moksh.

Kalyani takes charge to save Moksh and thus takes sexy dancer avatar to lure the goons and mark entry in their den.

Will Kalyani be able to save her son Moksh from the trap.

 

Tags > Zee TV, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani, Moksh,

