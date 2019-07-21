Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani to turn into a dancer to save Moksh

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is up for some exciting twist.

Moksh is kidnapped, and both Kalyani and Malhar are worried as Atharva traps him. It is dirty gameplan of Atharva and Sampada to sell of Moksh.

Malhar is stuck due to the law as he is a police officer and thus Kalyani takes charge to save her son Moksh.

Kalyani takes charge to save Moksh and thus takes sexy dancer avatar to lure the goons and mark entry in their den.

Will Kalyani be able to save her son Moksh from the trap.