Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani vows to find Atul

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ketaki coming to Kalyani's room and takes off the glucose drip. She takes off the oxygen mask too. She later makes her wear it back and tells her that she is very important to her else who will get her and Sarthak's marriage happen. Ketaki gets a call from someone and she tells the person that she will only step out of the house once she gets what's she's in the house for. Malhar comes there and Ketaki hears his footsteps. She leaves from the back door. Malhar asks Anupriya to check-in Kalyani as he cannot see her in that condition. He tells Kalyani to wake up and not to trouble Anupriya. He tells her that he's got her Bollywood articles and he starts reading them. He recalls of an incident when he asked about a court case and she had asked him about a Bollywood star. He cries recalling the incident.

He gets Pawar's call and he asks him if Waman told him anything. Pawar tells him he hasn't. A man overhears their conversation. Something falls out of Malhar's pocket and the man gives it back to Malhar. Malhar asks for his identity to which the Man replies that he's there to cut grass. Pallavi taunts Aparna for marrying Waman again. The man takes off his artificial beard and moustache and looks at the house. Sampada takes Moksh at the backyard of the house. Ketaki comes there and snatches away Moksh and pushes Sampada. She tells Sampada that Moksh can be hers permanently. Ketaki hints at killing Kalyani. Sampada asks her what she will need to do. Ketaki tells her to get a hearing aid which is with Anupriya. Someone peeps in Kalyani's room and goes. Anupriya sits besides Kalyani's bed and cries.

Kalyani wipes her tears and opens her eyes. Anupriya is pleased. Kalyani tells her that she was pretending to be unconscious. She tells Anupriya that she had no other option to buy time and prove Atul innocent. She tells Anupriya that she isn't alone and has Sampada by her side. Kalyani tells them that when she was alone with Ketaki she received a call from someone asking for something. Sampada asks Anupriya for the hearing aid. Kalyani vows to find Atul. Sampada asks what's there in the hearing aid.