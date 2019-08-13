Tujhse Hai Raabta: Ketaki accepts that she was in prison

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar leaving Ketaki's room. Ketaki asks Kalyani if she has a handkerchief as she would need to correct the smudged Kajal for her to look hot if she has to spend the night with Malhar. Kalyani tells her that Malhar doesn't like hot things and Ketaki closes the door. Anupriya tells Kalyani to calm down and have faith in Malhar. Kalyani asks Anupriya what do vamps do in TV serials to manipulate someone. Anupriya tells her by giving some adulterated drink or food. Ketaki offers water to Malhar which he declines. Aao Saheb sees Anupriya and Kalyani out of the house and asks them to come inside as it's lunar eclipse. Anupriya suggests to call Malhar and tell him not to eat or drink anything as it's lunar eclipse. Kalyani calls him while he's having water that Ketaki has given him. She tells him not to eat or drink anything as it's lunar eclipse however he disconnects the call abruptly.

Kalyani is adamant that he has to go to Ketaki's house. Aao Saheb says that they will get the address from the police station. Kalyani says that she will get all the details from Malhar's laptop. Malhar and Ketaki reach her house and Malhar feels dizzy after getting down from the car. Ketaki gives some of Dinkar's files to Malhar. He feels dazed and not in consciousness. Ketaki tells him that she will get more files. Kalyani finds the address. She decides to call Malhar and tell him the truth. He answers her calls and talks romantically with Kalyani which surprises her. She tells Aao Saheb and Anupriya that they have to go to Ketaki's house. Anupriya and Kalyani leave for Ketaki's house and Malhar continues to talk with Kalyani. While she advises Malhar to splash water on his face her phone switches off due to low battery. Malhar comes looking for Ketaki and she tells him that she found her diary that she used to write during college.

She speaks romantically with Malhar and tells him to accept his love for her. The rickshaw stops and the driver tells Anupriya and Kalyani that the tyre is punctured. Malhar stops Ketaki and asks her what is she upto. Ketaki tells him that he is misunderstanding him and that she love Sarthak. Anupriya and Kalyani reach there and listen to her conversation. Malhar tells Ketaki that he doesn't believe her that Sarthak also loves Ketaki. He tells her that Sarthak never hides anything from him. He notices Anupriya and Kalyani there and asks them what brings them here. Kalyani tells him that she has a few questions for Ketaki. She tells Ketaki that she knows she was in jail and for what reason. Malhar is shocked to hear this. He thinks Kalyani is lying. Kalyani shows him police records which confirm that she was in prison. Ketaki accepts that she was in prison however she denies knowing Atul when she was in prison. She accuses Kalyani of digging her past as she thinks Atul is in prison because of Ketaki. Ketaki tells Malhar that Sarthak knew the real reason why she was in prison as he was her lawyer then. She asks him to call Sarthak.