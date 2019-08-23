Tujhse Hai Raabta: Ketaki tells Malhar that Kalyani was pretending to be unconscious

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Janmashtami ceremony starts and Moksh gets dressed as Lord Krishna. Atharva comes there and wants to sit in the cradle. Pallavi convinces him to leave it. Sarthak arrives there and Malhar asks him where he was. Ketaki tells Malhar that they both have decided to get married as soon as Kalyani regains consciousness. Malhar gets a call and Ketaki follows him. Sampada follows Ketaki. Kalyani gets a message that Ketaki has left and she tries to open the doors to keep a watch on her. The door is locked hence she decides to use the windows to exit. Ketaki goes into her room and locks the door. She uncovers the hearing aid which she was hiding under her dupatta. Pawar tells Malhar that they got information on the tempo. Someone watches them from behind the trees.

Ketaki is making some changes to the hearing aid. Malhar returns to the function but decides to go to Kalyani as she is alone. He opens the door and Anupriya follows him. Kalyani is lying on the bed. Anupriya thinks to herself how will they find out what is Ketaki using the hearing aid for. Anupriya comes to Ketaki's room and asks her to join the ceremony. Anupriya goes to Ketaki's room. Ketaki leaves the ceremony and Sampada calls Anupriya tells her that Ketaki has left the ceremony. Anupriya hears the footsteps and hides under the bed. Ketaki calls someone and tells them that she can connect her phone for the hearing aid and talk to them. She also says that she wants to talk about Atul. Ketaki drops a bottle of water on the floor however she doesn't see Anupriya. Anupriya's phone gets wet in the water. Anupriya tries to call Sampada however her phone is switched off as it got wet in the water. Moksh is crying and Ketaki takes him in her lap. Sampada thinks where Anupriya is.

Ketaki gets Moksh in Kalyani's room. Kalyani is pretending to be unconscious. Kalyani gets up and checks on Moksh. Ketaki tells her that it was easy for her to find out the truth of Kalyani being unconscious. Kalyani tells her that she will find Atul and stop her and Sarthak's wedding. Malhar arrives there and Ketaki pretends to pacify him. Ketaki tells Malhar that Kalyani was pretending to be unconscious to stop Sarthak and Ketaki's wedding. Malhar tells Ketaki that she wants to talk to Kalyani alone. Malhar tells her that he hasn't slept for two nights. Malhar throws all the equipment. Malhar tells her that let him vent out his anger on the equipments else he might vent it out on her.