Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar and Atharv's wrestling challenge for Kalyani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2019 01:49 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap, Tujhse Hai Raabta, is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Malhar and Kalyani are in major trouble as Atharv is creating drama in their life. He is too angry to see Atharv’s act and how he is trying to snatch away Kalyani from him.  

Malhar thus challenges Atharv for a wrestling competition and his main motive is to beat up him to take his revenge. They had to bear because of him, so he gets in action and wants to take out his frustration.

He begins his preparation. He exercises and does what all it takes to defeat Atharv.

Tags > Zee TV, daily soap, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Malhar in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Atharv in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Tujhse Hai RaabtaSpoiler, Tujhse Hai Raabta Spoiler Alert, Tujhse Hai Raabta Track, Tujhse Hai Raabta storyline, Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Update, TellyChakkar,

