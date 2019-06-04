Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar defeats Atharv

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Malhar tearing his tshirt for the Dangal competition. Kalyani signs Sarthak. Atharv is having mobile hanged in his neck. Sarthak asks how you will fight with mobile hanging on your neck. He says wrestling can’t be fought like this. Atharv asks if Malhar has objection and says once I hit him, he will become blind and deaf. He says my mobile will be with me. Malhar tells Atharv if he remembers the ambulance number. The Sarpanch tells that it is against the rules to keep the phone. Atul asks Atharv to give his phone to him. Atharv gives his phone to Atul and asks him to keep it safely. Aao Saheb asks Sarpanch to begin the wrestling match. Sarpanch makes an announcement asking them to begin. Malhar and Atharv begin fighting. Malhar recalls about his promise to Kalyani and beats Atharv. Atharv pushes Malhar and asks if he got hurt. Kalyani tries to get phone from Atul’s pocket. Malhar beats Atharv. Pallavi cheers for Atharv. Aao Saheb and Atul cheer for Atharv.



Sarthak cheers for Malhar alone. He asks Malhar to fight. Kalyani is still crying to take the mobile. Sarthak thinks to do something to divert Atul’s mind. He asks Atul to cheer for both and not only for Atharv. Atul asks him to cheer for Malhar. Sarthak says Malhar Rane..Kalyani gets the mobile and is going. Malhar couldn’t hold Atharv. Atharv asks if he can’t hold his oily body.



Kalyani gets an idea and comes to Pallavi. She tells her that Malhar can’t beat her Atharv and says she want to throw the sand on Malhar, but can’t as her aim is not good. Pallavi throws sand on Malhar. Malhar gets angry. Kalyani signs him. Malhar rubs his hand in the sand and throws Atharv on the ground. Pallavi thinks she showed the way of victory to Malhar. Malhar says who is Bapat’s father, Malhar Rane. Kalyani tries to check the phone, but the battery is low. She thinks what is the use of being rich, when you can’t afford a good phone. Malhar and Atharv continue to fight. Sarpanch calls for the break of 15 mins. Atharv tells Malhar that he will not leave him on his return. Malhar asks him to go. He comes to Sarthak and asks about mobile. Sarthak says it is with Kalyani. He says I will go and see there. Atharv gets upset with Pallavi for giving an idea to Malhar.



Sarpanch tells Aao Saheb that ACP Malhar is beating Atharv badly. Aao Saheb gets upset. Sampada comes to Atharv and asks him to leave the fight. Atharv asks her to go. He whispers something in Sampada’s ears. She asks if he is sure? He says yes. He says he will badly hit Malhar. Sarthak comes to Kalyani. Kalyani tells that she has put Atharv’s phone on charging. Sarthak tells that Malhar is beating Atharv. Kalyani feels proud of him. Sarthak asks Kalyani to bring water. Kalyani goes to kitchen and open the tap. Some pearls fall down from the tap. Kalyani recalls making Anupriya wearing it. Sarthak calls her. Kalyani tells her that she found where is Aai and says she is in water tanker. Sarthak is shocked. Kalyani comes out and sees Pallavi giving scissor in his hand secretly. She thinks if Atharv hits Malhar with it then his bones will break. She thinks how to tell Malhar and asks him to look at her. She thinks look at me once Malhar ji. Atharv is about to attack Malhar.



Malhar looks at Kalyani. Kalyani signs him at Atharv’s hand. Malhar looks at the scissor in Atharv’s hand and holds his hand. He hits Atharv. Atharv is about to hit him with scissor. Malhar holds his hand and makes the scissor falls down from Atharv’s hand. Sarpanch sees it and says it fell from Atharv’s hand. Malhar beats Atharv badly and says there is only one man in this house and asks him to say Bapat’s father is Malhar Rane. He hits Atharv. Atharv falls down and faints. Everyone is upset. Sarthak claps for Malhar. Malhar wins in the wrestling match. Atul and Pallavi ask Atharv to get up. Atul says you can’t lose hope. Sarthak is about to check in the tank and is worried. He looks inside and gets shocked. Kalyani comes there and asks what is inside. She peeps inside the water tank and sees Anupriya’s sandal. She shouts Aai.