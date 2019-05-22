Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar feels guilty for Kalyani’s condition

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kalyani calling Anupriya. She falls on the table and glass falls down. Anupriya sees Kalyani about to walk on the glass piece and runs to stop her. She asks what happened? Kalyani says she can’t see anything. Malhar comes and asks what happened? Kalyani says I can’t see anything and says I am very scared. Malhar asks her to sit. Kalyani says I can’t see and tells Atul and Malhar that there is just darkness in front of her eyes. Anupriya says nothing will happen. Malhar asks Kalyani not to worry and asks where is water? He sprinkles water on her eyes and asks if she can see him now. Kalyani says I can’t see anything. Sampada asks how his twist came? Kalyani became blind due to this accident. Malhar tells Kalyani that he will take her to good doctor. Atul pushes him and tells that this happened because of you. Malhar is shocked. Atul and Anupriya take her to room. Kalyani says if I don’t get my vision, then I will be blind and can’t see Billu again. She feels the pain.

Malhar asks them to let him take her to doctor. Atul asks him to leave her. Kalyani asks him not to blame Malhar ji and says I will be fine and my vision will return. Atul says she is mad to talk in your favour and asks him to go. Kalyani asks him to stop it and says Malhar ji didn’t do anything. Malhar cries and goes out. Atharv says I will bring the best doctor for her. He comes out and asks Malhar if he did this intentionally to stop our marriage. He says I know that this has happened due to you. Malhar says I don’t have strength to listen to your nonsense. Sampada says Atharv’s anger is justified, as this marriage will not happen now. Atharv says I will support her and will marry her even if she loses her vision for forever. Sampada is shocked.

Atharv goes from there to the other side of house, and laughs saying this can’t happen with you Kalyani. He looks at the eye drops in his hand and says you was so eager to see Malhar, now see him, and laughs again. He says don’t worry, you can see Malhar, but not for now. He says you have lost your vision for 5-6 hours, and says I will again put the eye drops again. He says I know that you agreed for marriage, but you are not trustworthy. He says if you lose your vision then who will save you from marriage.

Kalyani tells Anupriya that she will see again and will watch 3D movie together. She asks her not to sleep in the theatre like last time. Atharv comes there with his doctor and says he brought best eye specialist Nigam. He tells that he will always be with her. Kalyani says I lost my vision for sometime and says she will get it soon. She kicks on his stomach accidentally and says sorry. Atharv thinks she will be blind until marriage.

Sarthak asks Malhar how did this happen? Malhar asks him to write whatever he is written on the stamp papers. Sarthak asks what? Malhar says I, Malhar Rane am donating my eyes to Kalyani Deshmukh. Sarthak throws the papers and asks how can anyone donate his eyes when alive. He says nothing will happen to her. Malhar asks do you promise me. Sarthak promises him. Malhar hugs him and cries, says nothing shall happen to her.

Atul asks doctor about her. Doctor says he will test her vision and says seems like she will be fine. Atharv thanks doctor and the poisonous eye drops fall accidentally. He signals to the doctor. Doctor gives him another poisonous eye drops.

Kalyani asks Anupriya not to cry. Anupriya says I am not crying and am not weak. Kalyani asks her to open social media and go to Shalini’s account. She asks her to tell what she and other friends worn on the former’s marriage. Anupriya says you are unwell and wants to check on other's clothes, etc. Sarthak comes there and says that’s what I was thinking how you are staying away from selfies. Kalyani says Kaka is not like you. Anupriya asks her to search another Aai and goes. Sarthak sits on bed and says my brave girl. Kalyani asks about Malhar and says he might be cursing himself and feeling guilty. She says it is not his mistake and says he might think of donating his eyes to me. Sarthak says he was thinking like that, but is relieved after talking to Doctor. He asks whom she wants to see first. Kalyani says of course Malhar ji and then takes everyone’s names. Sarthak says our secret will be a secret.

Later in the night, Kalyani is moving the mosquito bat in the air. Just then Malhar comes there. Kalyani thinks Atharv came and says your death is in my hands and asks where are you. She tries to hit him with the bat. Malhar holds her hand. Kalyani calls his name. Malhar asks how do you know? Kalyani says you held me many times and saved me from falling and says she identifies his touch. He asks her to sit. Kalyani says you like to get beaten by me very much and says last time I beat you thinking you as a thief and this time also. He says I can’t shout and says if your Papa comes here. He says whatever happened today is because of me. Kalyani keeps finger on his lips. Atul comes there and is shocked to see them together.