Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar in pain as Atharv proposes to Kalyani

The episode starts with Kalyani threatening to kill Atharv if he does something to her Aai. Atharv asks her to kill him and covers his own head with polythene. Kalyani asks if he has gone mad. Atharv says if I die then who will tell about your Aai’s whereabouts. Kalyani cries. Atharv asks if I like to tie cloth on your mum’s face, but you are not listening. He asks her not to cry and asks her to wear the dress brought by him. He says there will be fun in the party, we will enjoy and that constable too. In the party, Atharv tells Atul and everyone that he has surprise for them. Kalyani comes there holding her dress. Malhar gets upset. Atharv says I know Kalyani will look beautiful in this dress. Malhar pushes the table near Atharv and asks what is all this? Atharv says she is my would be wife.

Malhar tells him that Kalyani is very uncomfortable in this dress. Atharv asks Kalyani. Kalyani says she is not uncomfortable. Aao saheb asks if Atharv has no objections then who are you to object. Malhar asks Atul to say something and says Kalyani is feeling ashamed in this dress. Kalyani shouts Malhar ji and asks who are you to interfere in my life, says did I tell you that I am uncomfortable in this dress and says I like it as it is given by Atharv. She says you are nothing in my life and asks him to go from there. Malhar says I didn’t hold your hand to leave you, I will not leave you. Kalyani gets emotional too. Atharv throws cold drink or wine on Malhar’s head. Kalyani shouts Atharv and cries. Malhar says he is silent as he is worried for maai. Kalyani regrets to insult him.

Atul comes to Malhar and asks him to start afresh with Sampada and says it is better for Kalyani also. Malhar says you are away from Kalyani since many months. Atul says I know her since her childhood. Malhar says you don’t know what Kalyani likes or dislikes. Atharv tells the guests that they want to know about the surprise. He shows the diamond kept there. Pallavi asks if it is real? She says it might be real when you have bought. Atharv says it is nothing infront of Kalyani. He says I know Mumbai and Pune girls like the guys who bend down on their knees and propose them. He bends down on his knees and says I brought this diamond from Africa and asks will you marry me? Malhar is teary eyes. Kalyani thinks I am sorry Malhar ji. Malhar thinks I can understand your helplessness. Atharv holds her hand tightly and hurts her. Kalyani nods yes. Everyone claps. Kalyani and Malhar get teary eyes. Atharv tells that he promises that he will keep her happy always. He tells that he will marry with all the rituals of the different places. Atul gets happy. Atharv says you all will see our couple dance in sometime now. Guest comes to stage and greets Atharv. Kalyani messages her friends. They sign her.



Malhar is very hurt and gets Sarthak’s call. He asks where are you? Sarthak says I couldn’t search Anupriya once again. Malhar says even I am helpless, Atharv is troubling my Kalyani and says I could just see and couldn’t do anything. Sarthak says we have to make our heart listen and have much strength. Malhar comes back to party and thinks it is very difficult to see you with Atharv, but I will stay here for you. Atharv and Kalyani are about to dance. Kalyani’s friends hit tomatoes on Atharv. Atharv asks what they are doing? Her friend tells that it is a ritual in spain. Kalyani says she will go to Spain with Atharv and says she heard about this ritual and will hit tomatoes on him too. She throws tomatoes on him. Atharv asks her to stop it. Atul says Atharv is not liking it. Kalyani says it is inauspicious to stop in the middle. Atharv asks her to stop and says even tomatoes are over.



Kalyani is with Malhar and asks if he accepts that she is smart. She says Atharv was troubling her a lot and says that’s why she taught a lesson to him. She says even now Atharv is two steps ahead of us and says I am feeling that I have to marry him. Malhar keeps his hand on her mouth and says no. he says we will not accept defeat so easily. Pawar calls Malhar. Malhar tells her that Dr. Adhikaari is arrested and now nobody can stop us from reaching Mugdha. Kalyani says Aai. Malhar asks her not to worry and says Anupriya is his first priority. He says once we get Mugdha, we will force Atharv to tell about Maai. He asks her to continue acting to be with Atharv.



Kalyani looks at Anupriya’s pic and cries badly. She says don’t worry Aai, I will get you out soon. She says just like you trust me, I trust Malhar ji. She says until they come to know about Mugdha’s truth, she has to act to be with Atharv. She asks are you fine and asks her not to scold her for not having food. She says I didn’t know if you had food or not, how can I eat? She cries and thinks once she gets Anupriya out of Atharv’s captivity, she will play Atharv’s band.