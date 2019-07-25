Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar shoots fire arrow near Atharv

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mugdha telling that she will be happy to punish Atharv, but not when he is in this state. She says Doctor told me that he will be fine soon and then I will get him punished and help you. Atharv runs to Kalyani and calls her Aai, asks her to save him. Kalyani asks him to go away from her. Malhar takes him to doctor. Mugdha also goes. Pallavi shows the picture and tells that their Aai used to tie hairs like Kalyani did and they have a small brother who died at the age of two. Kalyani frees her hairs and thinks to go away with maturity. Mugdha and Malhar bring Atharv back. She says Doctor confirmed that his mind has become of five years old child. Atharv sings song. Pallavi says he used to sing the same song in childhood. She says I am your sister. Atharv goes to Kalyani and asks her to take him to their house. Kalyani asks him to go. Mugdha tells that she would have taken him home, but he addressing Kalyani as his mother. She says she will come and meet him often. Malhar asks him to come and have chocolate with him. Atharv says if Aai comes then he will also come with her. Atul asks what he is going to do. Malhar says I will not do anything wrong and asks them to trust him.

They take him somewhere. Kalyani tells him that they will play a game and asks him to keep hand on his eyes and count till 100. Atharv says he knows counting till 10. Kalyani tells Malhar that when she was five, she knew counting till 100. Malhar asks her not to be mother India and ask him to count slowly till 10. He pours the kerosene oil. Atharv keeps hand on his eyes and starts countdown. Kalyani says if everything will be fine. Malhar says he is afraid of fire and will tell the truth. He fires fire arrow near him on the kerosene oil. Atharv opens his eyes and sees fire around him. He calls Aai and tells that he will jump out of fire. He jumps out, but the fire catches his leg. Malhar sets off the fire from his leg. Pallavi and Aao Saheb come there. Pallavi gets worried for Atharv.

Aao Saheb says it is good that we came here, else Malhar would have killed him. Kalyani says we tried to figure out if he is acting. Pallavi says my brother is not lying, he was afraid of fire when he was 10. Aao Saheb asks Malhar if he wants to go to jail by harassing him. Malhar tells Kalyani that he don’t trust Atharv. Pallavi applies ointment to Atharv’s leg and tells Sampada that it is test of her love. Sampada closes the door and tells Atharv that he can fool everyone, but not her. She asks how dare you to leave me. Atharv pushes her. He then calls Aai and says bad aunty is beating me. Anupriya and Sarthak watch him and she says if he is really mentally ill.

Anupriya says whenever she thinks everything is good in her daughter’s life then something happens. She says she has kept puja for Kalyani and Malhar. Aao Saheb says you didn’t ask me? Anupriya says just as you don’t need my opinion regarding your daughter’s life, likewise even I don’t want. Vaman comes there. Aao Saheb asks him why did he come here? Kalyani says he is your damad and asks how you are talking to him. Malhar tells that he called baba there and got him a job in police department and all the accusations from him is dismissed as he helped them catch the child trafficking racket. Aparna gets happy. Aao Saheb takes her with her. Kalyani assures Vaman that she will unite him with Aparna. He asks her to call him Mama as he is Madhuri’s brother. Kalyani calls him Mama.

Anupriya tells Kalyani about the importance of Mangal gauri fast. Kalyani says if there is no entertainment. Anupriya says ladies play games with each other all night. Kalyani says men shall also keep fast. Anupriya says just as ladies become mother and men don’t. She asks her to keep fast. Kalyani says she will keep the fast and pray that Atharv’s truth shall come out.