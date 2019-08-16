Tujhse Hai Raabta: Sampada hides from the goons; Kalyani dances with the fishermen

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar asking Kalyani not to do anything without asking him. Vaman comes to Aparna, Aao Saheb, Sampada, Pallavi and Anupriya and they are all tied on the chair. Anupriya says Vaman bhao. Vaman says the RDX was filled in the coconuts on my sayings and tells that the blast here is an ordinary thing. He tells that the real blast will happen in Konkan. He says Aparna came to know about me, and called Aao Saheb and Pallavi here. He asks Anupriya and Sampada why did they come here. He says he has to kill them all now, but how to kill his own daughter and hugs Sampada. He tells that the blast will happen in Konkan during nariyal poornima. He says the people don’t know that the coconut is having bomb in it. Pawar comes to Malhar and tells him about arresting Sarthak on Aao Saheb’s complaint. Malhar says terrorist trapped him and asks him not to tell Kalyani, she will get scared. Pawar tells that Ketki’s husband dead body went missing and all his files related to him. Malhar is shocked.



Malhar finds Atharv having the toy parrot and takes from his hand. He takes phone from him and asks him to take Aai (Kalyani’s) phone. Atharv goes. Malhar tells Pawar that they will use this pigeon to trap the terrorist.



Aparna tells Aao Saheb that she can’t live as the terrorist wife and cries. She regrets to doubt them. Anupriya says we shall try to leave from here. Vaman’s goons tell him that people are buying their RDX coconuts and the left over coconuts they will give for free. Vaman laughs. Anupriya says Malhar and Kalyani are there in Konkand and says they shall free themselves. They untie their hands and are about to leave, but Vaman comes there and aims gun at Sampada. Anupriya pushes Sampada and tries to take gun from Vaman’s hand. She asks Sampada to run and save many lives. Sampada says I can’t leave you here. Aao Saheb asks her to run and save many lives. Sampada runs away from there. Vaman tells that Sampada shall not reach there. Malhar is trying to figure out the terrorists and sees people buying coconut. Sampada hides from goons and thinks to reach Kalyani and Malhar soon. Goon calls Vaman and says Sampada escaped.



The fisherman gives the clothes to Kalyani and asks her to wear it and dance. Kalyani says it is very small. Malhar asks why she will wear this and says she will not wear this. Fisherman asks her to wear it. Kalyani says ok and asks him to go. He tells that she will wear this dress and nothing will be seen. Malhar asks Pawar and Rao to search everywhere. Kalyani comes wearing the dress and a long skirt and dances with fishermen. Kalyani says how we will search Papa? Malhar says we will get some clue. Atharv says I want to dance with Aai and pulls her shirt, some cloth comes out.



Sampada sits in auto and going. The goons’ jeep goes past her auto. A goon identifies her and asks the other goon to take a U turn. Kalyani is dancing with the fishermen near the beach of konkan. A fake pigeon is flying in the sky. Sampada gets down the auto and runs. The goons are running behind her.



Malhar sees the fake parrot in the sky and looks on. A man looks at it. Sampada is still running from the goons. Kalyani is dancing and Malhar is looking for the terrorists. Malhar looks at the man who is looking at the pigeon and walks near him.