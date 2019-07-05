Tujhse Hai Raabta: Sampada plans to send Moksh out of country

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani going to the pharmacy to buy tablets for diarrhea. She hears a baby cry and runs out of the store to look. She approaches a car and finds Moksh in it. A security guard pushes her and drives away. She tries to call Malhar, however, he's phone is switched off. She calls Pawar and he tells her that Malhar is in a meeting with CM hence his phone is switched off. She recalls the brand of the hospital which she saw on the tram. Anupriya is making sarees when Aao Saheb and Aparna come there. Aparna has removed a nut of the machine and they intend to injure Anupriya. Anupriya injures her hand while making the sarees. She bleeds profusely. While entering the house she hears a baby cry. She peeps through the window to see that the baby is not Moksh. She recalls that Kalyani was right and thinks what Sampada is up to. Anupriya faints and just then Sarthak comes there and tries to revive her. She is dizzy and speaks about the hospital. A security guard keeps Moksh in the tram.

Sampada arrives there and says that she has a reason for doing what she is doing. The security guard calls a couple inside. The guard tells Sampada that the room where Moksh is kept is completely safe as only the abandoned kids are kept there. Kalyani is asking passers-by if they have seen Moksh. Sampada tells the couple to adopt Mokha and leave the country. She will then leave the country a week later and take Moksh back. She thinks to herself that Malhar won't allow her and Atharva to leave the country with Moksh hence she has no other option. Just then Sampada sees that a nurse is overhearing their talks and gets scared. The security guard tells something to the nurse and she leaves. Sampada slams the security guard and tells him to be careful. Kalyani sees that Anupriya is getting treated at the hospital. She asks her what happened to which Anupriya replies that it's a minor injury. Kalyani refuses to believe her. Sarthak tells Anupriya to take care and leaves.

Kalyani tells her that she came to the hospital looking for Moksh. Sampada tells the couple to take Moksh to Dubai and she and Atharva will take Moksh from them a week later. Kalyani tells Anupriya that she needs to go in the CCTV room. Anupriya pretends to have stomach pain. In the meantime, Kalyani enters the CCTV room. She is watching the footage when a security guard enters. She hides and the guard leaves. Anupriya is seated at a bench. Kalyani sees the same security guard who ran away with Moksh. She thinks of finding the guard. Anupriya sees Sampada with Moksh and confronts her. In the meantime, the couple tells the security guard that they need to talk to Sampada about the payment. Sampada tells Anupriya that she got Moksh for a medical check-up. Sampada calls the security guard and tells him to be careful as Kalyani and Anupriya are in the hospital. Anupriya texts Kalyani that she found Mokha with Sampada and asks her to come down. Kalyani sees Moksh with Sampada and runs after them when she is stopped by Anupriya. Anupriya tells her that Sampada will inform Malhar and he will slam her for not going to college. Kalyani tells Anupriya that she saw the security guard in the CCTV footage. She tells Anupriya that Sampada is up to something big. They think of exposing Sampada by showing that the baby at home is not Moksh. Kalyani opens the door to find that Moksh is sleeping in the room.

A flashback shows how Sampada switched the babies. Sampada asks them what they are doing in her room. Kalyani warns Sampada of not harming Moksh. Sampada says she will call Malhar now. Anupriya says that won't be required. They both leave the room. Anupriya tells Aao Saheb and Atul that she won't be able to appear for the exams as her hand is injured. But she wants to go and sit in the college whether she can write in the exam or not as she wants Kalyani to give her exams. Aparna asks why she is blaming Aao Saheb. Anupriya says she does not want to blame anyone but does not mess with Kalyani. She tells Aao Saheb that if she stops her from appearing for the exams then she will file domestic violence complain about her.