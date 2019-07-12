Tujhse Hai Raabta: Sarthak convinces Anupriya to pretend that they are a couple

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani asking the hospital staff if they have seen waman. She meets a woman who asks her if she wants a kid. The woman asks her to wait till she returns and will take her to the place. She gets a call from Anupriya who asks her where she is. Anupriya tells her that she wants to give her some news. Kalyani says even she wants to give her some news. Sampada enters her room and sees Atharva is sitting on the floor and the room is messed. He tells her that his wife left him. She says that she is here to which he replies that his real wife is Mugdha Bapat. He tells her that Malhar found Mugdha. She tells him to ask his goons to find her. He tells her that all his goons have been caught. He tells her that their passports have been confiscated. Atharva blames her for everything. Sampada assures him that she will sort out things. Meanwhile, in the hospital, the woman takes Kalyani to the place where kids are sold. She asks Kalyani if she wants to buy a child and take the child abroad. Kalyani sees Moksh there and breaks down. The woman asks Kalyani if she wants the child or not.

Another lady arrives there who says she wants the child. She is dressed up to show that she is wealthy. The lady is Anupriya and says to the woman that Kalyani works with her. The woman takes her to a different room and says that she will get Waman. Anupriya tells Kalyani that she had no choice but to do this. Kalyani says that she is very scared that Moksh is kept there. Anupriya gets a call and she tells Sarthak to come to the sixth floor. Kalyani is surprised to see Sarthak. Anupriya tells Kalyani that she has told everything to Sarthak. Anupriya tells them something that is not revealed. Sarthak tells that they should have informed Malhar about this long ago. He decides to call Malhar and tell him. Malhar's phone is not reachable. Kalyani tells them that they will have to continue the drama of adopting Moksh. Sarthak convinces Anupriya to pretend that they are a couple who want to adopt a child. Anupriya thinks what if Waman recognises her. Kalyani tells her that he won't be able to recognise Anupriya but he may recognise her. The woman and the security guard enter the room.

Sarthak and Anupriya start the drama and build a story. The security guard takes them with him. Kalyani is hiding under a bed and she follows them. Sampada is sorting out her clothes when Atharva is upset that everything is over. He tells her that he is calm because Sampada has promised to get their passports. Kalyani sees from outside the room and wonders where Moksh is. Sarthak tells Anupriya to check the babies. Sarthak tells them that he wants a specific child. The guard tells them that they have a child however he is not here and that he will get the child here. In the meantime, Kalyani sends a text message to Anupriya that she will follow the guard. Mugdha thanks Malhar for saving her life and promises to give a statement against Atharva. She tells them Atharva made her insane and that they should be careful of Atharva. He gets a call from Kalyani and tells him everything. She tells him that she is following Waman. He tells her to send her location. She boards the tempo and reaches the place. She notices that the tempo has reached the day care where Moksh was kept.