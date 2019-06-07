Tujhse Hai Raabta: Sarthak misses seeing Anupriya and Malhar

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Atul coming to Kalyani and asking if she is missing Anupriya. He says I feel Anupriya should have been with you here today. He says I have seen your bonding with her. He says you agreed to marry Atharv for her. He says I tried to call Anupriya, but her call can’t be reached. He asks her to ask Anupriya to return and says I will ask Atharv to get her tickets done. Kalyani looks at him. He asks her to wipe her tears and goes. Kalyani looks at Anupriya’s pic and says once I free you then I will play Atharv’s band. Atharv beats the workers in the factory and asks where is my diamond? Atul comes and asks what is wrong? Atharv beats them with hunter and asks Atul not to interfere. Malhar comes there. The workers ask him to save him.

Malhar asks Atharv how dare he to touch them and says Maai treats the workers as their family. Atharv says his diamond is stolen. Malhar asks him to get the report written for the theft. Atharv asks where is he going and tells that his duty is with him. He asks him to read commissioner’s letter and says my diamond is stolen and I have a danger to my life, so that’s why you will be with me at home. Malhar reads the letter. Atharv thinks if you are at home then how will you search Anupriya. He thinks he acted about the theft so to bind Malhar at home. He says sorry to Atul and leaves. Kalyani tells Atul that Atharv has beaten the workers brutally. She says you had taught me that we shall not doubt on Servants when something is stolen at home. Atul looks on.

Sarthak sees the goon coming home and calls Malhar. Malhar asks him not to be emotional and follow the goon secretly. He asks him not to be careful about his life. Sarthak asks if he had said the same thing if kalyani is in danger. Malhar asks him to be careful. Pandit ji tells Atharv on the video call about the ritual in which he shall sit on Atul’s lap and Kalyani shall not see it. Atharv asks her to go to room and meet the designer. Malhar and Kalyani look at each other. Atharv asks her to go and says Malhar waits for the hero heroine moment to happen. Kalyani goes. Sarthak calls Malhar and thinks pick my call, I might need your help. He follows the goon and reaches the place. Goon turns, but Sarthak hides. Goon goes to a house. Sarthak calls Kalyani then and asks if he got any clue. Sarthak says may be Anupriya is here. Kalyani asks him to go inside. Sarthak says goon might get careful seeing me. Goon locks the door and goes out. Sarthak tells Kalyani that he will go inside now, but finds the door locked. He breaks the door and gets inside. He finds just Anupriya’s bangle and says they have shifted Anupriya from here. Kalyani cries.

Atharv asks Atul to sit and sits on his lap. Atul feels the pain. Atharv says I got loving daddy. Atul makes him have sweets. Atharv says I will sit again and jumps down on his legs and sits again. Atul feels pain and blesses him. Pallavi asks Vivek about the rasam. Malhar couldn’t bear it anymore and asks if he wants to break Mama’s legs. Atharv asks Atul if he is hurt. Atul says no, but feels hard to stand. Malhar is going to bathroom. Atharv asks him to come fast else he will call commissioner. Malhar thinks once I find Mugdha, I will play your band. Malhar calls Sarthak and tells him that Atharv was with him. Sarthak tells that he don’t know where to search Anupriya. The goon is taking Anupriya in the tempo. Sarthak turns and don’t see Anupriya’s hand coming out of tempo.

The designer shows the lehenga to Kalyani. Kalyani says it is not good. Malhar is standing outside the room. Kalyani looks at him. Malhar signs no. Kalyani dislikes the lehenga. Designer shows other lehenga. Malhar signs that it is good. Kalyani says good, but then she don’t like anything. Designer goes. Kalyani asks Malhar if he is DDLJ’s Shahrukh khan. She tells that Kaka called her, how can Atharv be so clever. Pawar calls Malhar and tells that Dr. Adhikari told him that Mugdha is not mad, but she was given injection and kept forcibly in the hospital. Malhar asks him to send the hospital and says I will come there. Kalyani asks what happened? Malhar says Mugdha is found. Kalyani asks how will he go from here? Malhar says I need her statement anyhow. Kalyani asks how will you go now? Malhar says I have a plan, I will do my duty and also take Mugdha’s statement.

Atharv asks Malhar how can he ignore commissioner’s orders. Commissioner comes there and says I asked him to go. Malhar says your life is in danger and tells that he is going to catch the man who has stolen his diamond. Atharv thinks his diamond is not stolen, so he will catch whom? Malhar says your life is in danger and that’s why you can’t go out of house. Atharv asks do I need to stay as prisoner here. Malhar asks him to understand and says it is for your protection. Kalyani gets happy and thinks to give tight hug to Malhar. Atharv says I have work and will go out. Malhar asks Atul to make him understand. Atul asks Atharv to agree. Atharv agrees not to go out. Malhar says your the end will happen once I return. Atharv asks what? Malhar says your enemies will have ‘the end’.