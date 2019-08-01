Tujhse Hai Rahata: Kalyani wants to become Malhar’s bodyguard

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar asking his constable to keep the RDX boxes in a truck. Anupriya gets tensed as it might be planned to harm Malhar. But Malhar tells her that it can be dangerous for the entire city. By that time Atharva comes there. He calls Malhar as his father. Pallavi comes there and gets angry with Atharva for coming to Malhar. Malhar makes Atharva calm down. Malhar and Anupriya wonder as they still cannot believe Atharva being a kid. But Malhar tells Anupriya about the reports which have come from Mumbai which reveals about Atharva’s condition. After that Malhar is about to leave from there, Kalyani comes there in a Karate uniform saying that she will be the body guard for Malhar henceforth. Anupriya gets upset for Kalyani’s stupidity but still Kalyani tells that she has a solution about being Malhar’s bodyguard. Anupriya gets very angry with Kalyani and asks her to be quiet. Malhar also decides to tease Kalyani as she insists on checking her real strength. He asks Kalyani to break down bricks.



Anupriya gets tensed but Kalyani still shows confidence of being able to break the bricks easily. Kalyani tries to hit the bricks but her hand gets hurt. She still pretends that there is some adulteration in the bricks so it didn’t break down. Malhar breaks the bricks in front of Kalyani. Kalyani still keeps on saying that she can break them and become his bodyguard. Kalyani and Anupriya see Aparna going inside. Kalyani becomes suspicious about Aparna as she cannot meet her husband Waman due to Aau Saheb. Aparna then meets Waman. Both of them share their feelings of wishing to reunite. Sampada comes there. She gets angry with her father. Aparna tries to stop her but Sampada takes Aparna to Aau sahib where she reveals that Aparna had gone to meet Waman. Aau Saheb gets shocked to know that. She asks Aparna not to go with Waman. Atul tries to convince Aau Saheb about the same but Aau Saheb doesn’t listen to him. Kalyani intervenes in the matter. She takes Aparna on her side and joins Waman and Aparna’s hand. Aau Saheb and Sampada get furious with Kalyani.



But Kalyani also tells that she will defend Aparna and Waman. Kalyani also tells Sampada that she will make Waman and Aparna get married to each other which shocks everyone. By that time a constable comes there. He asks Atul and Aau Saheb to come to the police station as Malhar wants to enquire about the RDX dealers. In the police station, Malhar questions Aau Saheb and Atul about the same. Atul describes the owner of the truck. Malhar asks the constable to look for the people living at the same address. On the other hand, Kalyani finds Malhar’s diary. She gets excited to read it. While going through the diary, she finds out about Malhar’s best friend Kirti. By that time Anupriya comes there. She questions Kalyani about her decision of making Aparna and Waman married. Kalyani asks Anupriya to be rest assured about it. Meanwhile, Malhar reaches to the location which was told by Atul. By that time Kalyani calls him but Malhar cannot pay attention to what she says but agrees for the same. Kalyani get excited but fails to listen to Malhar as he tells her that he will discuss about it later. Malhar at the same time hears a sound of shooting with a gun. Malhar enters the house and gets shocked with the situation as he sees Kirti there.