‘Tumbbad’ fame Mohammad Samad to do a cameo in Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai- Shraddha aur Saburi has consistently garnered viewers’ attention since inception and its popularity has only been increasing day-by-day. Recently, iconic Bollywood and television actors like Ketki Dave and Vijay Kashyap made their presence felt in the show and now, along with Kishori Godbole there is a new addition to the list. Prominent child actor Mohammad Samad who came to light for his role in a recent web series and the film, ‘Tumbbad’ is going to make his entry in the show.



Mohammad Samad famous for his combination of cute and mature acting style would be seen essaying the role of Balram in the show. Balram who was a very bright and promising boy loses all hope in life when his father who was also his Guru, passed away. The boy lost all the spark, and direction in his life and eventually gets into a position where his life threatens to fritter away. Also, he happens to believe that he was in some way responsible for the death of his father and that is why, he shies away from getting into the paternal business of carpentry as everything he does reminds him of his father’s death. Later, Sai comes to his rescue and uses the 5 tatvas i.e. panch mahabhoot to teach him an important lesson in life.



Samad is highly excited for his role and feels proud to have bagged the role based on his previous performances and not going through the audition phase. The show is one among the favorites of his family and they without fail watch it daily. They were all very happy when they came to know that Samad was offered to play an important part in Mere Sai. Samad is preparing for the show by reading books on Sai baba like Sai Satcharitra and others to ensure he brings the essence of his character with finesse.



On bagging “Being diligent followers of the show, my family and I were extremely elated when I got the offer to play a role in the show Mere Sai- Shraddha aur Saburi. I have already started preparing for the show, by observing the actors keenly on the screen. Have also made various visits on the set and met the entire crew to understand the work pattern and adjust with the environment. It would be a great chance to work with such experienced actors like Kishori Godbole and Abeer Soofi. The role of Balram is quiet an interesting one and would see levels of highs and lows of emotions. It would be a great opportunity to learn and enhance my acting skills.”

The current track of the show revolves around the bodings of old parents and their children where noted Actor Vijay Kashyap can be seen in the central role of Eknath who is disowned by his own son and later is helped by Sai who gives him place in his Dwarka Mai.