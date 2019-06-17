Tushar Kalia learns new stunts on Dance Deewane 2

MUMBAI: Wonders happen, when you take a chance, experiment and get out of your comfort zone. Sometimes success lies in what hasn’t been done yet and choreographer par excellence, judge of COLORS’ Dance Deewane season 2 Tushar Kali stands by this thought.

In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane season 2, a contestant named Shubham performed a contemporary dance on the song “Mere Naam Tu”, what was interesting and captured the attention of the judges, was a technique he used to perform on his toes. It wasn’t ballet, it was an anti gravity technique mastered to help him land on his toes.

Quick to get on stage and break out of his comfort zone, Tushar Kalia requested Shubham to teach him the style so he could try it. Tushar happened to do a near - to perfect job in an instance.

According to sources on the sets, “Tushar Kalia is most happy when contestants showcase unique dance forms/ movements on stage. He encourages versatile dance forms and he himself experiments with them.”

No matter what age you might be, learning never stops and never should. Dance Deewane season 2 is all about showcasing your deewangi for dance and also learning new forms to be able to compete for the title.