News

This TV actor resembles Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: The latest trend that has hit the television and Bollywood industries is FaceApp! The app allows a person to edit a picture to make him or her look younger or older.

There are rally of celebrities have used the filter and shared their older versions on social platforms. And one of them is talented actor Aman Verma.

Aman needs no introduction. He has been seen in varied roles in the entertainment industry. He is a popular television host and actor and was even seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant.

When Aman shared a picture of his older version, people were stunned.

Well, that is because the picture reminded everyone of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. Don’t believe us? Then take a look!

What do you think about this startling resemblance?
Tags > Bollywood, Dilip Kumar, TV actor, FaceApp, Bigg Boss 9, Aman Verma,

