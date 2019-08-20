News

TV actor Romanch Mehta spends a day with Indian soldiers at the CPRF Camp, Haryana

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Romanch Mehta who's mostly famous for his role as Kulfi mama in the popular TV show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, has spent a day with the brave soldiers of our country. The actor was taken aback by their dedication, enthusiasm and their strenuous workout regime.

He says “Us actors work out in gyms to keep ourselves fit but a soldier’s workout routine is at a different level altogether. One needs to have a lot of power and enthusiasm to keep up. We worked out together, lunched together and we sang together. I salute all the soldiers who fight for us and ensure that we citizens have a normal life.”

The actor who's also seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Parmatvar Shri Krishna will soon be seen in another upcoming TV series.

Tags > Romanch Mehta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, TV show, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Parmatvar Shri Krishna, TV series,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Naura
Naura
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days