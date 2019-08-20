TV actor Romanch Mehta spends a day with Indian soldiers at the CPRF Camp, Haryana

MUMBAI: Actor Romanch Mehta who's mostly famous for his role as Kulfi mama in the popular TV show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, has spent a day with the brave soldiers of our country. The actor was taken aback by their dedication, enthusiasm and their strenuous workout regime.



He says “Us actors work out in gyms to keep ourselves fit but a soldier’s workout routine is at a different level altogether. One needs to have a lot of power and enthusiasm to keep up. We worked out together, lunched together and we sang together. I salute all the soldiers who fight for us and ensure that we citizens have a normal life.”



The actor who's also seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Parmatvar Shri Krishna will soon be seen in another upcoming TV series.