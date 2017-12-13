TV actors (Male) who made a promising debut in 2017!

This year has been the season of influx of new faces on Hindi TV. A brief look at the year and one will realize that many faces have entered the TV industry. While a few made a mark, a few didn’t! Unlike past years, 2017 not just saw fresh faces but also actors shuffling mediums and slaying it on TV shows. Maybe, it was the producer’s conscious decision to bring new faces or seasoned TV actor’s choosy attitude, but it helped many newbies to enter the glitzy industry.

TellyChakkar lists down top 10 such actors who nailed their Hindi TV debut. In terms of popularity, social media craze and acting abilities we have jotted down these male TV actors who made their impressive debut.

Avinash Mishra – Sethji on Zee TV

The hot hunk who is currently killing it with his looks in Ishqbaaaz has been one of the best products of 2017. Avinash started his career with Zee TV’s Sethji as a lead. While the show tanked badly, Mishra got the proportionate limelight and was witnessed by everyone. Next we know that he bagged an extremely popular multi-starrer show, is soon set to make his digital debut and has signed another show as a lead with Producer, Gul Khan. All of this in just a year!

Ritvik Arora - Tu Aashiqui on Colors

The romantic drama has just begun and before even completing 100 episodes, Tu Aashiqui entered the TRP charts with a bang. Rithvik made his debut with the Colors’ show and what a debut he made. With his chocolate boy looks, Ritvik has already become a sensation amidst the teenagers. Ritvik has already become a rage and it won’t be a surprise if Ritvik turns out to be a big thing in 2018.

Zayed Khan – Haasil on Sony TV

Technically not a fresh face, Zayed did make his TV debut this year. With Sony TV’s thriller, Haasil, Zayed entered the TV industry and received a grand welcome. Though the show hasn’t done something exemplary on the TRP charts so far, but it has created a buzz. Khan’s debut was heavily touted and talked about.

Sanjay Kapoor - Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara on Star Plus

Another actor who isn’t a newbie but is a fresh face on TV. Sanjay Kapoor, entered the TV industry with Vikram Bhatt’s poignant drama, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. The mature love story isn’t a TRP buster but it is definitely a breath of fresh air in the Indian daily soap scenario. Sanjay’s qualified acting is quite a delight to watch and honestly, we would love to see more of his resolved art in the idiot box.

Akshay Mhatre - Piyaa Albela on Zee TV

Akshay is quite a known face in the Marathi TV industry. Just like others, even Akshay shifted his medium to Hindi TV. His stint in Piyaa Albela was not just any Tom, Dick or Harry entering the showbiz. Apart from showcasing his acting skills, Akshay didn’t even shy away from going full monty in front of the camera. Such a bold move in their first project is applaud-worthy. It will be interesting to see how much more would Akshay experiment in the coming time.

Stavan Shinde - Dil Dhoondta Hai on Zee TV

Another Marathi actor shifting to Hindi space is Stavan Shinde. Stavan is quite impressive in his first show Dil Dhoondta Hai which airs on Zee TV. He is someone who is still trying to find his following. Despite being paired opposite a fairly known TV actress - Shivy Pathania, Stavan has made his own mark and niche.

Ankit Siwach - Rishton Ka Chakravyuh on Star Plus

If looks were the only deciding factor, Ankit would have been the debutante of the year. Not that his acting skills are not great, but Siwach’s model looks are drool-worthy. His ripped body and unconventional looks make him different from others. But obviously, his performance as an officer in the Star Plus show is commendable.

Paras Kalnawat in Meri Durga on Star Plus

Paras is another good looking face who made his debut this year. A student of Terence Lewis’ Paras made his acting debut in the Star Plus’ show. Meri Durga had a lack luster start, however, the entries in the post the leap phase benefited the show. That is one of the major reasons why Paras is a part of the coveted list.

Sameer Arora - Bin Kuch Kahe on Zee TV

A lot many won’t even remember the show but those who did would know that Bin Kuch Kahe was not such a bad daily. Sameer Arora was heavily praised for his acting, making him a much deserved contender of the list.

King Malkhan - Vighnaharta Ganesh on Sony TV

King Malkhan a popular model, who starred in an erotica titled, Kamasutra 3D, made his debut with a mythological show. To portray Lord Shiva is not a piece of cake, especially after doing an erotica. Malkhan is doing a decent job in terms of portraying the character.

These were the promising actors who made their Hindi TV debut this year. Who do you think is the most promising face of the year? Comment your thoughts below!