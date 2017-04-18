TV actress Mishmee Das makes film debut with ‘Kichu ‘Na Bola Kotha’

New development in Mishmee Das’s life!

The stylish actress, who was seen in Bengali dailies like Premer Phande and Rajjotok, is all set to make her film debut with Sayan Basu Chowdhury’s ‘Kichu ‘Na Bola Kotha’, which is a compilation of four stories of unspoken love.

Talking about her character in the film, she said to Tellychakkar.com, “I'm playing a character called Anamika, who's just like any other girl in her early 20s. She goes through a crisis that is pretty common these days and the story is about how she chooses to deal with it and other things which you will eventually find out when you watch the film.”

When asked how she bagged the role and is feeling about this step (venturing into cinema), she shared, “Well, I didn't really bag the role... I'm lucky that way (laughs). Sayan, the director, called me up one day and asked me for the part and I was more than happy to do it.”

“And about getting into films, I don't really know how to react... reality hasn't sunken in yet…I guess I'll know after the film releases,” she added with a smile.

Kichu Na Bola Kotha will see her opposite actor Arjun Chakrabarty known for Bengali flicks like Bapi Bari Jaa and Chirodini Tumi Je Amar 2. Arjun has also played a small part in the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Hindi film Pink.

When asked to share her experience of working with Arjun, she said, “He's an amazing actor. He is very easy to work with. We shot our sequence in one day. It was a great experience.”

Now that the actress has worked in a film, will she quit serials to focus more on films? Prompt came the reply, “I have no plans of quitting serials as of now. In fact, my new show will start soon. However, I won't be able to reveal more about it now but given a chance I would definitely want to work in movies.”

Great going, Mishmee!

Produced by Moving Reels Entertainment and Amit Acharyya Films and also starring Sreelekha Mitra, Saayoni Ghosh, Pujarini Ghosh among others, Kichu Na Bola Kotha will release soon.

