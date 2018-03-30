TV actress Parull Chaudhry gets dragged in Urvashi Rautela’s Aadhar card scam

Mumbai: It was recently reported that the Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela has registered a police complaint for misusing her identity details to book a room in a five star hotel based in Bandra by some unknown woman.

According to the media reports, the lady who forged Urvashi’s Aadhar details is Parul Chaudhary. She is a model by profession who made a booking in a hotel in Bandra for an event on 27 March.

Urvashi was left stunned when she was approached by a hotel staff saying that a room has been booked under her name. On seeking further information, she found that a forged Aadhar card in her name was used to make the booking.

Reportedly, the Bandra police have filed an FIR under section 420 of IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Now the entire controversy has dragged TV actress Parull Choudhary who is currently seen in Zee TV’s popular serial Piyaa Albela.

Since, the model and TV actress Parull’s name happens to be the same as that of Parul, the media and others suspected Parull behind the entire scam.

Clarifying the entire news, Parull shared, “I am really tired that since morning I have been getting calls from media enquiring about Urvashi’s Aadhar card case. At first, I was all blank thinking why am I being called for this bullshit. People should understand that there are hundreds of girls with the name of Parull Choudhary so it doesn’t mean you call anyone and start questioning. It is a request to not drag me in this controversy.”

Parull, we are sure this piece of news will definitely clear the air and that you can breathe a sigh of relief.