The downpour and deluge continues on the sets of SAB TV’s TV, Biwi aur Main!

A few days ago, TellyChakkar.com reported about major water-logging and short circuit on the sets of TV Biwi aur Main that damaged the property including furniture, lights, costumes and wooden flooring.

According to our sources, yesterday (30 August) again the team of TV, Biwi aur Main faced a hard time to reach their respective houses. The location of the set in a low lying area is the root cause of the water logging problem.

One of the actors from the show Tanvi Thakkar told TellyChakkar.com, “what happened with me yesterday will stay with me for the rest of my life." She further elaborated, "Our set was filled with water. It got worse as there was major water logging outside our set. We had a hard time wading through the water. Once we did it, it took me five hours to reach Malad (a Mumbai suburb). I was so drained by the entire experience, I decided to halt at a mall for some respite. Thus, I planned to watch a movie. When things were under control I travelled back home. It was good to see that people were ready to help others. That’s the spirit of Mumbai!.”

You're bang on Tanvi!

Take a look the below pictures of set in a bad state!