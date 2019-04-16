TV celebs excited for New Year, Shabbir-Sriti happy for this, Karan Patel -Aditi Bhatia to appear in a show, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We bring exciting updates from the television industry to entertain you. Read on!

THIS drama is coming for Season 2

When NBC's Manifest arrived last year, it had everyone's attention right away. It then went on to become one of the top-rated shows and also garnered good viewership. So, coming in as no surprise, Manifest on NBC has been picked up for a second season.

According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, Manifest started strong in the ratings, drawing the best premiere numbers for any new series in the fall. It faded in the back half of its 16-episode season but never lost its place as the top first-year scripted show in adults 18-49. With a week of delayed viewing, the series averaged a 2.8 rating in the demographic "more than double its same-day ratings "and 12.61 million viewers. Its total-viewer average is second among rookie series to the 12.78 million for CBS' FBI.

Warner Bros. TV, Universal TV and Compari Entertainment produce Manifest. Rake executive produces with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein.

Manifest is the 12th scripted series NBC has renewed for 2019-20 "and only the second, following Sony/Universal TV co-production The Blacklist" not wholly produced by UTV. The network has also renewed dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU and New Amsterdam and comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, Superstore and Will & Grace.

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha are happy for this

Exactly five years back on this day, Balaji Telefilms launched Kumkum Bhagya which became a huge hit. The show brought success and gave name and fame to the cast. Lead actors Shabbir Alhuwalia and Sriti Jha became a household name for their amazing on-screen chemistry.

Today, as the show completed five years, both Shabbir and Sriti took to their Instagram handle to share their joy with their fans.

Take a look below:

This actress passes away at 70

Actress Georgia Engel, who is best known for playing Georgette Baxter in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Pat MacDougall in Everybody Loves Raymond, passed away at the age of 70.

According to media reports, John Quilty, Engel's friend and executor, told the The New York Times that the cause of death is unknown, as Engel was a Christian Scientist who did not consult doctors.

Engel was Emmy nominated twice for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Georgette, girlfriend and later wife to Ted Baxter. She joined Mary Tyler Moore in 1972 during its third season.

Her most recent appearance was on Netflix's One Day at a Time as Sister Barbara. Though she worked predominantly in television throughout her career, Engel began acting on stage, including off-Broadway and Broadway shows. Her film debut came with Milos Forman's first English-language film, Taking Off, which earned her a BAFTA nomination for best actress.

Engel is survived by two sisters, Robin Engel and Penny Lusk.

Guess who got eliminated from The Voice THIS week...

Star Plus' The Voice has been creating headlines since the show went on air. The show that first aired on &TV and was later shifted to Star Plus is on its third season.

Hosted by Divyanka Tripathi, the show has coaches Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor, and Adnan Sami, and maha-guru AR Rahman. While everyone is eager to hear their favourites and enjoy, one of the contestants will bid farewell to the show.

The contestant who will bid farewell belongs to coach Armaan Malik's team. And he is none other than Rajat Hegde. The boy has already been a participant in Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13 and has emerged one of the top 10 in The Voice. Now he will be seen taking a leave from the show this week.

No honeymoon plans for Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia

Ssharad Malhotra became a household name for his stint in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor is all set to tie the knot soon with fashion designer Ripci Bhatia.

The actor will not be able to get in the holiday mood after his marriage. According to a publication, "Ssharad won't be going for his honeymoon as the actor is not getting any leaves from his shoot. He will get leave for only three days and post that will resume his shoot.” He is currently seen as Raunak in Star Bharat's Muskaan.

Ssharad and Ripci are all set to take their marriage vows on April 20. Pre-wedding festivities will start from April 19. The duo will be throwing a gala reception in Kolkata on May 3.

While the actor is trying hard to manage both wedding preparations and work, his sister and brother-in-law are making sure that all is upto the mark.

As Game Of Thrones season 8 arrives, telly stars say, "Winter has arrived"

HBO's hit fantasy drama Game Of Thrones has been the talk of the town since the first season. The unpredictable twists and turns have left the audience at the edge of the seat. Post the seventh season, fans have been eagerly waiting for the eighth and the final season.

Finally, after a wait of two years, the show premiered yesterday in UK and today morning in India. The teasers trailers showing scenes from Winterfell, Sansa offering her home to Daenerys and others have made every GoT fans go gaga and with its arrival, everyone couldn't stop but share their excitement. Even TV celebs are nothing less, as they have also started sharing their thoughts on GoT season 8...

Erica Fernandes, Divya Agarwal, Armaan Malik, Bipasha Basu, Aneri Vajani and many other celebs shared memes and videos today and expressed their excitement.

Pitchers fame Naveen Kasturia OPENS UP on Fuh Se Fantasy

The talented actor Naveen Kasturia has done quite a few roles in the web space, but is still best remembered for his role in TVF's drama series Pitchers. The web series went on to be insanely hit and even after so many years people are eagerly waiting for its season 2 to happen. The handsomely talented actor has done some commendable roles in Sulemani Keeda, Bose: Dead/Alive, and Half Ticket. Naveen recently did an episodic role in Voot's new series Fuh Se Fantasy which revolves around several urban love stories and relationships and the bold and dark side of them.

In a conversation with media, Naveen spoke about Fuh Se Fantasy, the challenge of shooting intimate scenes, fame, life after Pitchers, and much more.

Fuh Se Fantasy is about bold urban love stories with an erotic angle to it. What made you choose the role?

I have only shot for one episode so I don't know about other stories, but I loved mine. Yes, it had a few intimate scenes but the primary reason why I chose to do it was because I loved the script. It's a beautiful story about a guy who falls in love with a Japanese girl. I was a little nervous about the intimate scenes but when I met the director and saw his previous work, we met and spoke about how it will work on screen and I like his perspective. I've never done intimate scenes before so I was a little worried about it earlier.

After TVF Pitchers, you became an internet sensation, but apart from a few web series and short films we didn't see much of you. Was it a conscious decision?

See, of course, I want to do a lot of work and also want my work to be noticed by people. Yes, Pitchers did give instant recognition, but I cannot go on with just that. I got a lot of scripts but I was not deliberating staying away from commercial cinema or series for that matter, but I just wanted to choose the right scripts. Nowadays, everything artsy has commerce involved in it, so everything today is commercial, and yes, I want to do a lot of work.

You have explored the field of web and films, would you like to explore television?

See, the medium is not the problem in my head. I'm an actor and I want to do good roles. If I get a role that excites me, then I'll definitely do it, no matter what the medium is.

Interestingly, you have been an AD for quite a few web series and films. Have you considered full-fledged direction?

I don't know about future, but right now I'm really enjoying acting. I have actually started acting now. Slowly, I have started to learn the process and the craft. When I started out I was just following my instincts, but now I am enjoying the process.

The first teaser of ALTBalaji’s Baarish is the story of romance in the rains; Video Inside!

ALTBalaji’s Baarish will mark the digital debut of Sharman Joshi and Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi who hails from different platforms. Asha is popular in the TV industry, while Sharman is known for movies like 3 Idiots and Golmaal.

Today, Producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first promo of the series which is set to stream from 25th April. The teaser introduces Asha as Gauravi as she narrates about her life and her love for rain. It opens up with Gauravi sharing her views on rain and how she is emotionally connected to the season. She goes on to explain why rain is important for her and how her love-story with Anuj (Sharman Joshi) brewed in rain.

In the teaser, Asha is seen portraying a smart woman, hailing from a Maharashtrian family. She is simple but beautiful. She is seen wearing simple and traditional Indian outfits like Kurta and Saree. The teaser depicts a simple tale of two people who fall in love, all thanks to the rains!

Check out the teaser right here:

Naamkarann fame Sayantani Ghosh in no mood for marriage

Love is in the air and we all are witnesses as we see the pictures of popular faces from our B-Town and Telly town getting hitched. But no, this actress is in no hurry to put a tag on her relationship yet, but had poured her heart out to the media.

Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh is in a relationship with fitness expert Anugrah Tiwari and doesn’t want her relationship to get a "tag for the heck of it.” As she narrates her love story, she met Anugrah through a common friend and they instantly hit it off. We heard that the two broke up for a while but now they have gotten back together and are very much in love as well.

Sayantani says that since her parents live in Kolkata, Anugrah is her family away from family, and a companion. She says that they are best friends, who are extremely supportive of each other. He is special, but she can't give their relationship a name, yet. She doesn't want to tag it socially for the heck of it.

She vouches for the fact that they are in a happy and peaceful space together. It's a meaningful relationship and hereon, whatever decision they take, will be for a better future, and she is very positive about it. It's good for two people to grow together. Well, the next question is about marriage.

To this, Sayantani says that she and Anugrah are still discovering each other. Sometimes, an independent mind can lead to a lot of complications in one's thinking. It's not always right or wrong. She asserts that they aren't thinking about marriage yet, and are taking each day as it comes. At the moment, Sayantani is married to her work.

On the work front, Sayantani did a cameo in Sitara: Vish ya Amrit recently. She rose to fame with Naamkarann and has been a part of countless dailies.

Karan Patel-Aditi Bhatia to be seen in this show again

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the longest-running shows of small screen. This one of its kind show started off with a concept based on the novel The Custody and has been winning hearts since then.

With many twists and turns, the stellar cast including Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani and others is the favourite among the audience. Karan and Aditi's father-daughter chemistry has been loved by all. Well, while rumours are rife that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to go off air, the onscreen father-daughter duo is all set to come on screen in another show.

The duo will be seen in Colors TV's Khatra Khatra Khatra. Along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Karan and Aditi will be seen undertaking challenges and cracking jokes that will keep you rolling on the floor. Aditi is often seen sharing pictures and videos stuck in traffic and the show will also involve a segment on the incident.

TV celebs excited for New Year!

Baisakhi, Poila Baisakh, Bihu, Vishu...are all the same festival but with different names. Sikhs call it Baisakhi, harvest festival which marks the ripening of rabi crops in Punjab region. For Bengalis, it is Poila Baisakh while Assamese call it Bihu. Malayalis and Tuluvas observe the day as Vishu. One thing which is common with all of them is their meaning which marks the beginning of their New Year. People from different regions of the country, welcome the month of Baisakh from the Hindu calendar with great joy and fun.

We have compiled a list of wishes and greetings from Television celebs who are celebrating the special day.