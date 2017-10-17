We have seen some very interesting personalities grace Lip Sing Battle on Star Plus hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Ali Asgar.

While the show witnessed Mouni and Raftaar battle it out recently, Lip Sing Battle will now see the popular squad of Rithvik Dhanjani - Asha Negi and Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta on the show. The squad shot in some dashing Punjabi looks and it seems they had a great time on the set of the show.

Talking about her shooting experience, Asha averred, “The experience was amazing and everything was very real and not dramatized. Sargun was there to support Ravi and I was present to root for Rithvik. But eventually, I ended up supporting Ravi and Sargun cheered for Rithvik. Sargun and I are like tomboys and Farah Khan is also very jovial so we, as a trio, also had some good fun.”

Are you excited to watch the next episode of Lip Sing Battle with Rithvik, Asha, Ravi and Sargun?