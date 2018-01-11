Home > Tv > Tv News
&TV’s Badho Bahu and Meri Hanikarak Biwi to have an integration episode

11 Jan 2018 03:59 PM

Integration episodes are in trend these days!  

Viewers saw integration episodes in many popular shows and joining the wagon is &TV.

Well, the channel is set to bring forth a Mahasangam episode of two of its popular dailies.

Badho Bahu, produced by Sunny Side Up and Hum Tum Telefilms and Meri Hanikaarak Biwi, produced by Full House Media will soon be having a special integration episode.

We hear that, in the coming episode, Badho (Rytasha Rathore) and Akhilesh (Karan Suchak) will team up to help each other in their problems.

While Badho is keen on learning the nitty-gritty of wrestling, on the other hand, Akhilesh is dealing with the problem of his life after undergoing through vasectomy.

Our source informs us that, in the special integration episode, Badho will ask Akhilesh to help her in learning wrestling skills. Akhilesh eventually will manage to help Badho with wrestling and she will learn about the problem of his life. Badho will further encourage Akhilesh to move on in life with a positive note.

It would be a treat for the viewers to watch for sure!

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

past seven days

