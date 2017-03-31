TV’s Casting Director Praveen Tyagi gets his ‘first’ movie break!!

Praveen who has been a successful casting director in Hindi television industry has now got his first break in Bollywood. He has successfully cast for his first Hindi film project which stars Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Chandrachoor Rai (Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Ankhon Dekhi fame), Priyanka Panchal (lead TV actress) etc.

On his journey from TV to films, Praveen told us, “I have been into television casting for more than around 8 years (since 2009). I have had the privilege of casting and managing talent across all areas of television programming, be it reality shows, episodic shows or daily soaps. I have managed talent for reality shows like Truth Love Cash (Channel V), MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Captain Shack, India’s Got Talent, Master Chef India etc across few seasons. I have cast for daily soaps like Piya Basanti Re, Khushiyon ki gullakh Aashi etc. and episodic shows like Savdhan India, Crime Patrol etc. I have been privileged to work with reputed TV production houses like SaReGaMa, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Idea Hub, Babul Ki Production, Keylight, Fireworks Production etc. While I was casting for these shows, I, like any other casting director, used to dream of casting for Bollywood. During my journey as a television casting director, I made some good friends who referred my name to the Director of the film. That’s how I got this break.”

On the movie, Praveen said, “The yet untitled film is a slice of life sitcom which tells the tale of a Pandit from Mathura who has three wishes in his life and how he fulfils those wishes. It is basically a situational comedy. The film is being directed by experienced journalist Pawan Kumar and has Sanjay Mishra playing the central character of the Pandit. It also has Chandrachoor Rai playing his son and Priyanka Panchal playing his daughter. The film will be entirely shot in Mathura in the month of May. It was a great learning experience to work with Pawanji.”

On the different mode of work to be put in for TV and movies, Praveen explained, “Movies give more stress on characters whereas television bets more upon faces. See there is a reason for it too. The viewers’ relationship with a movie is approximately for 2-3 hours when he/she watches the film. But with a television show, the viewer spends half an hour or one hour daily / weekly. So beyond a point, the faces playing the character need to become a part of the life of the viewer. Also, actors are more aware of the entire flow of the script as far as films are concerned.”

On casting for TV, he averred, “Television has given me a lot in life. It has given me my identity as a casting director. So whatever lies for me in future, I do not intend to leave television. Rest is upto the almighty God. I believe in taking life as it comes.”

For the future, Praveen has his eyes set on varied goals. “I am looking for growth in life. I am on the lookout for more movie assignments with good production houses and television daily soap assignments. And yes, I would love to cast for web-series and ad films too.”

We wish you all success, Praveen!!