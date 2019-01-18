&TV’s Daayan and Main Bhi Ardhangini to have an integration episode

MUMBAI: &TV’s popular shows Daayan (Balaji Telefilms) and Main Bhi Ardhangini (Essel Vision) are all set to have an integration special in the coming episodes.



According to our sources, Daayan’s lead pair Jahnvi (Tinaa Datta) and Aakarsh (Mohit Malhotra), who are set to tie the knot in the show, will have a small argument at a restaurant and stop talking to each other.



That’s when Madhav (Avinash Sachdev) and Vaidehi (Aditi Rawat) happen to meet Jahnvi and Aakarsh and try to solve their differences. They share some tips to maintain the relationship.



However, here comes the twist!



During the conversation, Jahnvi happens to see Chitra’s (Anjali Priya) spirit in the mirror. This leaves Janhvi shocked and puzzled. Janhvi is left thinking whether she really saw a spirit in the mirror or whether it was her imagination.