&TV’s Daayan to bid farewell to the audience

By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Sad news for the audience of &TV’s Daayan! The supernatural thriller is all set to end soon.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show stars Tina Dataa and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles. It premiered on 15 December 2018 and now the show is set to come to a closure.

According to latest media reports, Daayan will end in the month of July. The show will reportedly air its last episode on 14 July, but the makers are yet to give a confirmation on the last telecast date of the thriller.

Will you miss the show Daayan? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

 

