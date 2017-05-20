&TV’s hunt for the Little Krishna ends on Nirnay Samadhiya

&TV is all set to mesmerize the audience with its upcoming show, Paramavatar Shri Krishna which narrates the story of one of the most revered Gods in India. While the hunt was on to find the Little Krishna for a long time, after auditioning more than 200 kids &TV’s search has finally came to an end with child artist Nirnay Samadhiya. The 4-year old actor from Indore has mesmerized the makers of the show with his cute looks and innocent portrayal of the natkhat kanhaniya. His cheerful nature and amazing acting talent at such a young age made him the perfect choice for the role.

Speaking about the same an Nirnay’s mother Dr. Deepali Samadhiya shared, “In Nirnay’s school in Indore, he used to dress up as Hanuman, Ram and Krishna during various competitions. I personally feel he is just like Krishna as he is very naughty, innocent and makes everyone laugh. He enjoyed dressing up as Krishna the most and I am glad he has got a chance to depict the most loved Lord on screen.”

Alind Srivastava, Producer - Peninsula Pictures says, "For the role of Little Krishna, we auditioned over 200 kids from all over the country. When Nirnay came for auditions, the first thing he said when he entered was - I want to play Krishna. He infact narrated Krishna's story to us. We knew it at that moment, we had found our Krishna. He is an extremely cute and adorable kid with a natural flair for acting. The naughtiness, divinity and a mischievous smile, he has it all."

With his cute looks and lovable nature, the little boy Nirnay already has a huge fan following. As they have recently started shooting for the show, the entire cast and crew adore him and are usually seen running around him in the free time. While makhan was Krishna’s favourite, Nirnay loves milk.

Paramavatar Shri Krishna is a mythological show which presents the journey of Krishna from being the cherubic Nandlal to Lord Shri Krishna – the truest manifestation of the making of a superhero

To know more about the show, tune-in to Paramavatar Shri Krishna starting 19th June, Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm only on &TV