&TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini to go the Naagin way!

MUMBAI: &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini (Essel Vision) will soon undergo major changes!



The makers are in plans to introduce a leap and change the show’s plot to the supernatural genre.



TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Ankit Raaj joining the show also along with Avinash and female protagonist Aditi Rawat making an exit.



Now, as per the latest developments, we have heard that the show will go soon go the Naagin way.



Yes, our sources inform that Madhav (Avinash) kills Vaidehi (Aditi), thinking that she is Chitra (Anjali Priya). However, when Madhav realizes that Vaidehi is dead, he kills himself.



This is how Avinash and Aditi’s characters will end.



Meanwhile, Nilambari (Deepshika Nagpal) takes away Chitra’s powers and becomes invincible.



The makers are now looking out for a new female lead to depict the role of a naagin.



Post the leap, the show will revolve around Ankit Raaj, the new female lead, Anjali Priya, and Deepshika Nagpal.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for further updates!